Knight makes 32 saves, Blackhawks shut out Jets to spoil Toews' return

It was Knight’s third shutout of the season and eighth in the NHL. Jason Dickinson and Connor Bedard scored for the Blackhawks (20-22-7), who had lost three in a row and four of five.

“We talked [Sunday] just about the understanding that we’re kind of in that last stretch, whatever, 30-plus games, 40 games or whatever, and they’re only going to get harder,” said Chicago coach Jeff Blashill. “This is what it starts to look like, and you have to find ways to win games 2-1, 3-2, be comfortable in those games.

“So, it was kind of fitting that that’s the way the game went tonight because that’s the reality of it. If we want to end up becoming a playoff team and winning in the playoffs, that’s where you have to do it. You have to be OK sometimes with nothing happening on a shift and taking what’s given, and I thought we did a pretty good job.”

Connor Hellebuyck made 22 saves for the Jets (19-23-6), who were 4-0-1 in their previous five games.

“Our zone time was great,” said Jets coach Scott Arniel. “The opportunity to attack the net, I think in the second [period], we could have done that a little more frequently. I thought in the first period we did a great job of getting it out of the piles in the corners, getting it to the top. The ‘D’ were feeding into the net front. There were a lot of rebounds, a lot of loose pucks that we didn’t get to, Chicago got to.

“At the end of the day, we get in games like that. They’re tight like that. Chicago was really defending the net front. We’ve got to find a way. We’ve got to find a way to get inside, get those rebounds, get the greasy goals, We’ve been doing a really good job of that recently. We’ve got to find a way to even that score.”

Dickinson put the Blackhawks ahead at 13:21 of the second period. He picked up a bouncing puck in the offensive zone after it was flipped in by Ryan Donato and put a wrist shot between Hellebuyck’s pads.

“They’ve got a really good team over there,” said Blackhawks defenseman Alex Vlasic, who assisted on both goals. “They’re really disciplined and we knew it was going to be a low-scoring game. We took the chances given to us and tried our best to kind of shut down their offense and knew it was going to be a playoff-type of hockey game where it’s 1-0, 2-0. We need to learn how to win those games and we did a good job of that tonight.”