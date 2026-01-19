NEWS: Blackhawks Celebrate Community and Creativity with Latest Centennial Artist Cohort Mural

Mural reveal at the Martin Luther King Jr. Boys & Girls Club marks the program’s third installation

By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

As the Chicago Blackhawks recognize Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the organization is reflecting on a meaningful celebration held this past Friday, when youth, families, staff and community partners gathered for the newest mural unveiling as part of the Blackhawks Centennial Artist Cohort. The event – hosted at the Martin Luther King Jr. Boys & Girls Club – highlighted the ongoing partnership between the Blackhawks and Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago (BGCC), rooted in the team’s $3 million, 10-year commitment to expand its sports-based youth development and public art across the city.

Friday’s gathering welcomed families with a warm and energetic mix of activities, including floor hockey, refreshments and opportunities for youth to connect with Blackhawks staff. The program opened with remarks that emphasized the importance of creating environments where young people feel supported, represented and empowered.

Celebrating our Centennial mural with BGCC and honoring Dr. King’s legacy of service.

“When we began discussing the idea of what the Foundation’s commitment would be in honor of our Centennial season, we wanted to be sure that whatever we did was a recognition of our commitment to this city, its neighborhoods, their diversity and their rich history,” said Annie Davis-Korelc, Executive Director of the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation. “This mural is a physical representation for the young people that their voice matters. I’m grateful to our partners at All Star Press and to artist Oscar Joyo for uplifting the perspectives of young people and bringing their vision to life.”

Following the opening program, attendees stepped outside for the official ribbon cutting and mural reveal. Rendered by Chicago-based artist Oscar Joyo, part of the Blackhawks Centennial Artist Cohort commissioned through the partnership with All Star Press, the mural reflects the Club’s energy and the diversity of the East Garfield Park community. Club members immediately gravitated toward the vibrant installation, which now serves as a permanent visual anchor on the Club’s exterior.

BGCC-20260118-16

“I wanted to make sure every activity at the Boys & Girls Club was represented – and that every child could see themselves in the mural,” said Oscar Joyo. “Chicago has been so great to me and my wife, and I try to pay it forward with my art. Public art is something everyone can access whenever they need it, and if this mural inspires someone or brightens their day even a little bit, then I feel like I’ve done my job.”

The event also featured the Club’s MLK Day program, highlighted by a moving speech from the MLK Oratory Finalist, whose reflections on courage, leadership and Dr. King’s legacy resonated deeply with attendees. The celebration also continued in the gym with floor hockey activities, a friendly basketball game between the King Club and Jordan Club, and a halftime cheer performance. Families closed the afternoon by sharing pizza and hot chocolate together – ending the day with connection, joy and a strong sense of community pride.

BGCC-20260118-22

As the Centennial Year continues, Friday’s celebration reflects the Blackhawks’ growing investment in Chicago’s neighborhoods. BGCC’s eight Chicago Clubs, which serve more than 15,000 youth annually, will continue to benefit from expanded sports programming and the installation of murals.

Together, the Chicago Blackhawks, Chicago Blackhawks Foundation and Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago are building new pathways for young people to learn, play, express themselves and envision a future filled with possibility – on MLK Day and every day of the year.

