NEWS: Blackhawks Celebrate Community and Creativity with Latest Centennial Artist Cohort Mural

As the Chicago Blackhawks recognize Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the organization is reflecting on a meaningful celebration held this past Friday, when youth, families, staff and community partners gathered for the newest mural unveiling as part of the Blackhawks Centennial Artist Cohort. The event – hosted at the Martin Luther King Jr. Boys & Girls Club – highlighted the ongoing partnership between the Blackhawks and Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago (BGCC), rooted in the team’s $3 million, 10-year commitment to expand its sports-based youth development and public art across the city.
Friday’s gathering welcomed families with a warm and energetic mix of activities, including floor hockey, refreshments and opportunities for youth to connect with Blackhawks staff. The program opened with remarks that emphasized the importance of creating environments where young people feel supported, represented and empowered.