NEWS: Blackhawks Celebrate Community and Creativity with Latest Centennial Artist Cohort Mural

“When we began discussing the idea of what the Foundation’s commitment would be in honor of our Centennial season, we wanted to be sure that whatever we did was a recognition of our commitment to this city, its neighborhoods, their diversity and their rich history,” said Annie Davis-Korelc, Executive Director of the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation. “This mural is a physical representation for the young people that their voice matters. I’m grateful to our partners at All Star Press and to artist Oscar Joyo for uplifting the perspectives of young people and bringing their vision to life.”

Following the opening program, attendees stepped outside for the official ribbon cutting and mural reveal. Rendered by Chicago-based artist Oscar Joyo, part of the Blackhawks Centennial Artist Cohort commissioned through the partnership with All Star Press, the mural reflects the Club’s energy and the diversity of the East Garfield Park community. Club members immediately gravitated toward the vibrant installation, which now serves as a permanent visual anchor on the Club’s exterior.