PREVIEW: Blackhawks Hit the Road to Face Hurricanes in Carolina

Chicago opens back-to-back games against Carolina in first of two meetings this season

By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

🕒 TIME: 6:00 p.m.
📺 NATIONAL BROADCAST: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App

More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.

AGAINST CAROLINA

The Blackhawks head to Carolina on Thursday for the first of two meetings between the clubs this season. Chicago went 0-1-1 against the Hurricanes last season, including a 3-2 loss to Carolina at Lenovo Center in their last meeting. Connor Bedard and Ilya Mikheyev each scored one goal, while Jason Dickinson and Nick Foligno each tallied an assist and Arvid Soderblom made 24 saves. Bedard has registered a goal in each of his two career games at Lenovo Center and has notched four points over that span (2G, 2A). Goaltender Spencer Knight has logged a 3-1-0 record, a 1.50 goals-against average, a .952 save percentage and two shutouts in four career games against Carolina.

LAST TIME OUT

A 32-save shutout from Spencer Knight helped the Blackhawks defeat the Winnipeg Jets, 2-0, on Monday night at United Center. Jason Dickinson scored his sixth goal of the season and went 8-for-12 (66.7%) in the faceoff circle. Connor Bedard scored his 20th goal of the season while Alex Vlasic recorded two assists and led all club skaters with 22:01 of time on ice. Ryan Donato and Ilya Mikheyev each notched an assist. Louis Crevier logged a season-high 21:32 of time on ice and registered four blocked shots. Chicago went a perfect 2-for-2 (100%) on the penalty kill.

KING BED

Forward Connor Bedard scored his 20th goal of the season on Monday against Winnipeg and has tallied points (1G, 3A) in three of his last four games. He ranks first on the team with 48 points and 28 assists in 36 games this season, while his 20 goals rank second. He became the fifth player in Blackhawks history to begin his NHL career with three-straight 20-goal seasons, joining Patrick Kane (13), Jonathan Toews (12), Denis Savard (10) and Darcy Rota (4).

Connor Bedard nets an empty-net goal against the Jets

KNIGHT RIDER

Goaltender Spencer Knight recorded a 32-save shutout against the Jets on Monday, his third of the season and a career high. His three shutouts share fourth among all NHL netminders in 2025-26. He has now logged a .900 save percentage or better in five-straight games and has earned points in five of his last seven games (4-2-1). Knight has appeared in 33 games this season, logging a 14-13-6 record, a .913 save percentage, a 2.53 goals-against average and three shutouts. His .913 SV% shares sixth in the NHL (min. 20 GP).

VLASIC ROCK

Defenseman Alex Vlasic logged two assists on Monday against Winnipeg and now ranks third among all club blueliners with 12 points (2G, 10A) in 48 games this season, while his 10 assists share third. Monday was Vlasic’s third multi-point game of the season, which matches a career high and shares first among club defensemen. He also posted one blocked shot against the Jets and leads all Chicago skaters with 71 blocked shots this season.

100 YEARS OF BLACKHAWKS HISTORY

ON THIS DAY
ALUMNI SPOTLIGHT
Jan. 22, 2004: Former Blackhawks goaltender Craig Anderson made 30 saves for his first career NHL win and shutout. Chicago defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets, 7-0, at United Center.
On Jan. 22, 1994, Chris Chelios and Jeremy Roenick represented the Blackhawks in the 1994 NHL All-Star Game. The Eastern Conference won over the Western Conference, 9-8, at Madison Square Garden.

