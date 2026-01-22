PREVIEW: Blackhawks Hit the Road to Face Hurricanes in Carolina

AGAINST CAROLINA

The Blackhawks head to Carolina on Thursday for the first of two meetings between the clubs this season. Chicago went 0-1-1 against the Hurricanes last season, including a 3-2 loss to Carolina at Lenovo Center in their last meeting. Connor Bedard and Ilya Mikheyev each scored one goal, while Jason Dickinson and Nick Foligno each tallied an assist and Arvid Soderblom made 24 saves. Bedard has registered a goal in each of his two career games at Lenovo Center and has notched four points over that span (2G, 2A). Goaltender Spencer Knight has logged a 3-1-0 record, a 1.50 goals-against average, a .952 save percentage and two shutouts in four career games against Carolina.