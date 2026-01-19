PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Homestand Against Jets

🕒 TIME: 7:30 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago hosts Winnipeg on Monday night in the second of four meetings this season
The Blackhawks host the Winnipeg Jets on Monday night for the second of four meetings between the clubs this season. Chicago fell to Winnipeg, 6-3, on Oct. 30 at Canada Life Centre. Connor Bedard (2A) and Connor Murphy (2A) each posted two assists, while Andre Burakovsky, Alex Vlasic and Teuvo Teravainen each scored one goal. The Blackhawks have earned points in three of their last four games against Winnipeg at United Center (1-1-2). Bedard is riding a three-game point streak (1G, 4A) against the Jets, including back-to-back multi-point games (1G, 3A). He’s also recorded points (4G, 4A) in five of his seven career games against Winnipeg.
The Blackhawks fell to the Boston Bruins, 5-2, on Saturday at United Center. Ryan Greene scored his sixth goal of the season as Wyatt Kaiser also found the back of the net and logged two hits. Connor Bedard recorded an assist and led all skaters with six shots on goal while Andre Burakovsky and Nick Foligno each tallied an assist. Artyom Levshunov led all skaters with a career-high 25:42 of time on ice. Chicago outshot the Bruins, 24-23.
The Blackhawks lead the NHL with 75 points and 54 assists from rookie skaters this season, while their 21 goals rank third. Chicago also ranks first in the league with 21.4% of their points and 24.7% of their assists coming from rookie skaters. Wyatt Kaiser and Ryan Greene each scored against Boston on Saturday, giving the Blackhawks 55 goals this season from skaters 23 years of age or younger, which ranks fifth in the NHL.
Defenseman Wyatt Kaiser found the back of the net against the Bruins on Saturday and set a career high with five goals in 48 games this season. His five goals now lead all team blueliners, while he shares third with 11 points. Kaiser has set a career high with 11 points this season and is one assist shy of matching his single-season career-high seven assists from the 2023-24 campaign. The blueliner is averaging a career-high 19:23 of time on ice per game this season, which ranks third on the team.
Chicago forward Andre Burakovsky notched an assist against Boston on Saturday and now ranks second on the club with 20 helpers in 43 games this season. With his assist against the Bruins, Burakovsky hit the 30-point plateau for the second-straight season and eighth time in his NHL career. The forward has compiled 30 points (10G, 20A) in 43 games this season and ranks second on the team with 20 assists, third with 30 points, and shares third with 10 goals.
On Jan. 19, 1971, Tony Esposito, Bobby Hull, Dennis Hull, Keith Magnuson, Chico Maki, Pit Martin, Stan Mikita, Pat Stapleton and Bill White all represented the Blackhawks at the 1971 NHL All-Star Game. The West won over the East, 2-1, at Boston Garden.
Jan. 19, 2016: The Blackhawks defeated the Nashville Predators, 4-1, at Bridgestone Arena. It was Chicago’s 12th win in a row, a still-standing franchise record for most consecutive wins.