PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Homestand Against Jets

AGAINST WINNIPEG

The Blackhawks host the Winnipeg Jets on Monday night for the second of four meetings between the clubs this season. Chicago fell to Winnipeg, 6-3, on Oct. 30 at Canada Life Centre. Connor Bedard (2A) and Connor Murphy (2A) each posted two assists, while Andre Burakovsky, Alex Vlasic and Teuvo Teravainen each scored one goal. The Blackhawks have earned points in three of their last four games against Winnipeg at United Center (1-1-2). Bedard is riding a three-game point streak (1G, 4A) against the Jets, including back-to-back multi-point games (1G, 3A). He’s also recorded points (4G, 4A) in five of his seven career games against Winnipeg.