RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Frank Nazar from Injured Reserve

Forward returns to lineup from upper-body injury after missing 14 games

Thumbnail_frank
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has activated forward Frank Nazar (upper body) from injured reserve.
Nazar, 22, has logged 21 points (6G, 15A) in 33 games with the Blackhawks during the 2025-26 campaign.

He’s recorded a career-high 15 assists this season, which rank fourth among all Chicago skaters. His 21 points also share fourth on the club.

The Blackhawks play the Carolina Hurricanes tonight at Lenovo Center at 7:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on ESPN+/Hulu and heard on WGN Radio.

News Feed

