TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Secure ‘Bounce Back’ Win Against Panthers

The Blackhawks started the contest off early with a power play goal from Nick Foligno to start the scoring frenzy. From there, the players continued to build off the strong momentum from not only their teammates but from the energy that filled the United Center.

As the Blackhawks reached the third period, head coach Luke Richardson noticed the players stuck to the team’s game plan to finish the game out strong.

“I thought we found our game in the third enough to make the right plays in the strong areas and Petr gave us some good goaltending as well with a few big blocks at the end,” Richardson said. “So, I liked the grit at the end, but I liked how our determination and using the energy in this building to start the game.”

In tonight’s matchup, Petr Mrazek faced a total of 40 shots on goal, which marks the fourth time this season where he faced 40-plus shots.

For the veteran netminder, he began to face a majority of the shots made by the Panthers later in the first period but found his rhythm with the help of Chicago’s defense.

“They put a lot of pucks on net today,” Mrazek said. “I just trying to, read a play a little bit, see what's open, but we did a good job there from the defensemen. They took away the far side for me, so I could be a little more aggressive on the short side.”