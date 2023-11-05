TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Secure ‘Bounce Back’ Win Against Panthers

After a brutal loss on Monday, the Chicago Blackhawks bounced back against the Florida Panthers on Saturday night to secure a 5-2 victory for their first home win of the season.
With all three first line players finding the back of the net, Taylor Hall also notched his first goal of the season in his recent return to the lineup. While it felt nice for him to score, he noted that the lead the team created early in the first period and the win overall made the night even better.
“It's nice to see a goal go in and check that box off,” Hall said. “The win more importantly, to get a three nothing lead and to play the way we want it to. I would love to see us play with that that jam all night long.”