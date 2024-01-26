TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Road Troubles Continue in Loss at Edmonton 

Chicago blanked against Edmonton on Thursday night

1.25_3PS_AWAY-FINAL_16x9
By Kara Keating
Blackhawks.com

For the third time on this trip, the Chicago Blackhawks endured another loss to extend their road struggles. 

The Blackhawks suffered another shutout but this time at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers, who extended their win streak to 15 games. While no one is ever satisfied with losing, head coach Luke Richardson felt his players still played a strong, defensive game to contain Oilers players like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. 

“You're never satisfied with the loss,” Richardson said. “These guys are competitive and they put it all out there tonight, as well as last night. But they're a good team and they’re rolling really well right now.” 

Over the last nine games, Chicago scored 11 goals against their opponents and shutout three times over the last five matchups. 

Tonight, the Blackhawks tried to capitalize on some chances with their 27 shots on goal but found no luck. After the contest, Isaak Phillips described the lack of pressure within the offensive zone added that possibly contributed to their recent offensive struggles. 

“We're in these games and we're like one shot away, two shots away the whole time,” Phillips said. “We're getting through the zone, we're getting in and then it's almost like one and done, so we just have to find a way to sustain pressure.” 

MacKenzie Entwistle also expressed the frustration they continue to feel when they produce more shots throughout each game but continue to have no results for it. 

With one more game before the NHL All-Star break, they hope to change their luck against the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. 

“As a player, it's frustrating, I'm sure for the fans, it's frustrating, but we got to find a way to start putting pucks in the net,” Entwistle said.

