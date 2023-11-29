TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Find ‘Winning Mindset” in Victory vs. Kraken

Following Sunday’s matchup against the St. Louis Blues, head coach Luke Richardson and players described the winning attitudes that the team needed to find in order to try and earn some wins over the next few contests. Tonight, the group felt that energy to earn their second victory out of their last three games.

The Blackhawks took the lead early in the first period with a goal from Boris Katchouk to help kick the game off. From there, Chicago started the find its rhythm and focus on the small details to finish the night off with a win.

“I just thought we did the little things to win,” Seth Jones said. “We got pucks deep, all of our lines played great and brought a great energy.”

In the 4-3 win over the Seattle Kraken, three of the Blackhawks’ goals came from the team’s third or fourth line to try and maintain their lead. While Seattle tied the score at 2-2 at the end of the first, the Blackhawks found the determination to stick to their game.