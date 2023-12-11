TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall 4-2 to Capitals  

After the Chicago Blackhawks hosted a four-game homestand this week, they ended the series with a 4-2 loss to the Washington Capitals on Sunday night.

The Blackhawks outshot their opponents 34-27 throughout the matchup but felt the frustration kick back in when the momentum began to shift towards the Capitals’ directions.

“It's not like we were terrible tonight, it's just the outcome of the game wasn't there and we didn't stay long enough [with] the things we needed to do to play well,” Connor Murphy said.

One of the positives that stuck out for Chicago included the team’s penalty kill that went 3-for-3 and more shot production from the offense, according to head coach Luke Richardson.