TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Earn One Point in Shootout Loss to Predators

While the Chicago Blackhawks earned one point in the standings, the team still suffered their fourth straight loss on Tuesday night.

Chicago struck first early in the game to take the lead but struggled to keep it in the 4-3 final against the Nashville Predators. As Seth Jones described it, the team simply couldn't find their strengths to try and squeeze out a win.

“There were ups and downs and we’re still struggling to find some consistency in our game and the style we need to play to be successful,” Jones said.

Over the last few games, head coach Luke Richardson and Blackhawks players mentioned the mentality they want to find once again to try and create that winning foundation. Although the team entered the games with a strong start, they still lacked the momentum that they wanted to earn those victories once again.