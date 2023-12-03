TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Drop Second Loss in 3-1 Defeat to Jets

While Connor Bedard scored the first goal to start the afternoon off, the Chicago Blackhawks dropped their second straight loss in a 3-1 defeat to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.

The Blackhawks looked to start their lead off early but struggled to find some other chances throughout the matchup where they were outshot 28-21. Overall, the team felt they provided some better looks but simply could not find the back of the net.

“It was just one of those nights where it's hard to score, but collectively, I thought we had some chance and we moved the puck well,” Anthony Beauvillier said.

Another improvement that head coach Luke Richardson noted included the team’s power play unit. After a few practices and a new look at the first unit with Beauvillier, he noticed more movement compared to the game against Detroit on Thursday.