PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return Home to Complete Back-to-Back Against Lightning

AGAINST TAMPA BAY

The Blackhawks host Tampa Bay on Friday night for the second of two meetings between the clubs this season. Chicago defeated the Lightning, 3-2, on Oct. 19 at Benchmark International Arena. Ryan Donato scored two goals, including the game-winning goal while Frank Nazar (1G, 1A) and Teuvo Teravainen (2A) each posted two points. Spencer Knight made 29 saves on 31 shots (.935 SV%) for the victory. The Blackhawks have logged wins in back-to-back games against the Lightning and have earned points in four of their last five games against them (3-1-1). Forward Connor Bedard has recorded points (3G, 3A) in three of his five career games against them.