PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return Home to Complete Back-to-Back Against Lightning

🕒 TIME: 6:00 p.m.
📺 NATIONAL BROADCAST: ESPN
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago hosts Tampa Bay at the United Center in a Friday night alternate jersey matchup
🕒 TIME: 6:00 p.m.
📺 NATIONAL BROADCAST: ESPN
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
The Blackhawks host Tampa Bay on Friday night for the second of two meetings between the clubs this season. Chicago defeated the Lightning, 3-2, on Oct. 19 at Benchmark International Arena. Ryan Donato scored two goals, including the game-winning goal while Frank Nazar (1G, 1A) and Teuvo Teravainen (2A) each posted two points. Spencer Knight made 29 saves on 31 shots (.935 SV%) for the victory. The Blackhawks have logged wins in back-to-back games against the Lightning and have earned points in four of their last five games against them (3-1-1). Forward Connor Bedard has recorded points (3G, 3A) in three of his five career games against them.
The Blackhawks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes in a shootout, 4-3, on Thursday night at Lenovo Center. Ilya Mikheyev logged two points (1G, 1A), including a shorthanded goal. Connor Murphy and Nick Lardis each scored one goal while Oliver Moore recorded an assist and notched the game-deciding goal in the shootout. Tyler Bertuzzi and Ryan Donato each registered an assist. Louis Crevier logged a career-high 22:21 of time on ice and tallied five hits and four blocked shots. Spencer Knight made 28 saves on 31 shots (.903%) for his 15th victory of the season. Chicago went a perfect 5-for-5 (100%) on the penalty kill.
Chicago has gone 17-for-19 (89.5%) on the penalty kill over their last eight home games and lead the NHL with an 86.5% penalty kill percentage (77-for-89) at home this season. The Blackhawks have gone 7-for-26 (26.9%) on the power play over their last nine home games. Forward Connor Bedard found the back of the net on Monday against Winnipeg and has tallied points (1G, 1A) in back-to-back home games. He leads all team skaters with 14 goals and 21 points in 19 home games this season.
The Blackhawks currently rank first in the NHL with a penalty kill percentage of 85.1% this season (137-for-161). Chicago went 5-for-5 (100%) on the penalty kill against Carolina on Thursday and has gone 26-for-28 (92.9%) on the penalty kill over their last 11 games. The Blackhawks have logged power play goals in six of their last 12 games, going 9-for-32 (28.1%) and sharing seventh in the NHL over that span.
Chicago forward Ilya Mikheyev posted two points (1G, 1A) on Thursday against Carolina, marking his fifth multi-point game of the season, which shares fourth on the club. He now shares fifth on the Blackhawks with nine goals in 45 games this season. He also ranks ninth on the team with 17 points in 2025-26. The native of Omsk, Russia is currently five games shy of 400 career NHL games played and would become the 20th active Russian-born skater to hit the milestone.
Friday, Jan. 23 - 6:00 p.m. | Atrium Giveaway TBA
ON THIS DAY
ALUMNI SPOTLIGHT
Jan. 23, 1988: Former Blackhawks goaltender and current TV broadcaster Darren Pang made 48 saves on 50 shots (.960 SV%) in a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Maple Leaf Gardens. His 48 saves are the second-most he recorded in a game in his NHL career (50).
On Jan. 23, 2000, former Blackhawks defenseman Sylvain Cote skated in his 1,000th career NHL game. Chicago fell, 3-2, to the Dallas Stars at United Center. Cote appeared in 45 career games with the Blackhawks during the 1999-00 campaign, notching 24 points (6G, 18A).