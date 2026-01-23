Moore, Blackhawks outlast Hurricanes for shootout win

Spencer Knight made 28 saves, and Ilya Mikheyev had a goal and an assist for the Blackhawks (21-22-7), who have won two in a row.

“I thought ‘Spence' was really good in the first (period),” Chicago coach Jeff Blashill said. “I thought we turned too many pucks over, went backwards too much, and that made it hard on ourselves. I thought the third was our best period. It was a gutty win by the guys.”

Joel Nystrom, Jordan Staal and Jackson Blake scored for the Hurricanes (31-15-5), who are 3-0-1 in the past four. Andersen made 19 saves.

“There [were] some good things in that game, not a lot, but I liked the push back,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “Getting right back to it, getting a goal [three] times to tie it.

“It wasn’t a great game by us. The top guys were kind of non-factors.”

Mikheyev scored short-handed to give Chicago a 1-0 lead at 11:12 of the first period. He kept the puck on a 2-on-1 with Ryan Greene and was stopped by Andersen, but the Chicago forward tapped in the rebound on the backhand.

Carolina tied it 1-1 at 12:50. Nystrom took a backhand pass from Jesperi Kotkaniemi and scored on a short-side snap shop shot from the top of the left circle for his first NHL goal in his 36th game.

“I’m happy to get my first goal. I’ve been waiting for it,” Nystrom said. “Great touch from ‘KK’ right there and I had a lot of space, so I just tried to shoot it. I’m happy to see it went in.”

The Blackhawks went ahead 2-1 at 4:35 of the second period. Ryan Donato took a no-look backhand pass from Moore and made a quick feed to Nick Lardis, who one-timed a shot from below the left hash marks.

“Just playing our game, putting it behind them and taking advantage of their defensive zone structure and how they play,” said forward Frank Nazar, who returned to the lineup after missing 14 games with a broken jaw. “They’re such a good team at keeping the puck in our zone, so you try to minimize that and play in their zone.”