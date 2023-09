The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that forward Jalen Luypen has been assigned to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. In addition, defensemen Josh Healey, Ross MacDougall, Josh Maniscalco and Andrew Perrott have been released from their PTOs and have been assigned to Rockford.

The current training camp roster has 46 players, including 29 forwards, 12 defensemen and five goaltenders.