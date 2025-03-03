RELEASE: Kurashev Placed on IR, Crevier Recalled

Forward place on injured-reserve with hand injury retroactive to Feb. 27

Team Update_V3
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Louis Crevier from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League and placed forward Philipp Kurashev (hand) on injured reserve retroactive to Feb. 27.

Crevier, 23, has appeared in 23 NHL games with the Blackhawks during the 2024-25 campaign, posting three goals, four points and 47 hits. He scored his first career NHL goal on Nov. 27 against Dallas. Crevier has also dressed in 15 AHL games with Rockford this season, recording four points (1G, 3A).

Kurashev, 25, has recorded 10 points (6G, 4A) in 42 games with Chicago this season. Kurashev skated in his 300th NHL game on Jan. 26 vs. Minnesota, becoming the 11th Swiss-born player in NHL history to hit the milestone.

The Chicago Blackhawks play the Los Angeles Kings tomorrow at the United Center at 7:30 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on CHSN, heard on WGN Radio, and in Spanish on Latino Media Network radio, 1200 WRTO-AM.

