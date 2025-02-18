RELEASE: Del Mastro Recalled from IceHogs

Defenseman has appeared in eight games with the Blackhawks during the 2024-25 season

Mastro_Action
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Ethan Del Mastro from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Del Mastro, 22, has appeared in eight games with the Blackhawks during the 2024-25 campaign, recording an assist on Jan. 26 vs. Minnesota for his first NHL point. He has also tallied eight assists in 42 games with the IceHogs this season. His eight assists rank third among all team blueliners, while his eight points share fourth. Del Mastro skated in two games with the Blackhawks during the 2023-24 season, making his NHL debut April 12, 2024 vs. Nashville.

