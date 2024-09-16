RELEASE: Blackhawks to Host "Try Hockey for Free" Weekend at Local Rinks 

Families can try hockey for free with expert coaching at over 27 local rinks on October 12-13

By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

As the Chicago Blackhawks open the team’s training camp this week and celebrate that hockey is back, the organization is proud to announce the return of “Try Hockey For Free” weekend to be held on Saturday, October 12 and Sunday, October 13. Registration is now open for the free clinics at more than 27 local rinks across Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Each participating rink will host on-ice sessions, open to children ages four to 13 who are interested in trying the sport of hockey. Every participant will receive a jersey, t-shirt, hockey stick and a ticket to a Blackhawks game for the upcoming 2024-25 season – all at no cost. Skate rentals* will also be provided courtesy of each rink; participants will be responsible for bringing their own helmet (e.g., bike helmet, hockey helmet, etc.). Rinks will also have representatives on-site to help attendees register for learn-to-skate programs and further understand their next steps should they wish to continue playing.

“Our ‘Try Hockey For Free’ event is designed to help parents overcome the initial barriers to trying out the sport and offer kids an easy and fun way to see if they want to come back for more,” said Jaime Faulkner, President of Business Operations for the Chicago Blackhawks.

“Our first event last year exposed hundreds of children to the game, and we’re excited to build upon that success by doubling the number of available spaces this year through the partnership and generosity of our incredible local rink partners. Together, we are committed to sharing our love for the game with families across the region to grow and advance our local amateur hockey community,” Faulkner added.

A marquee event will take place at Fifth Third Arena, the Chicago Blackhawks official practice facility and community ice rink – on Saturday, Oct. 12 where participants can enjoy kid-friendly, interactive activities in addition to the on-ice session.

*Any families wishing to try floor hockey or dekhockey, a floor hockey variation played on a tiled court with a ball, are encouraged to register for the sessions at Tinley Park District or Glencoe DekHockey, respectively.

Advanced registration is strongly encouraged as capacity is limited and very few walk-ups will be accepted. To find your local rink and register, please visit Blackhawks.com/TryHockey.

PARTICIPATING RINKS

ILLINOIS

Addison Ice Arena 

Addison, IL 

Sunday, Oct. 13 

12:00 and 1:10 p.m. 

Rocket Ice Arena 

Bolingbrook, IL 

Sunday, Oct. 13 

1:10 and 2:10 p.m. 

Fifth Third Arena 

Chicago, IL 

Saturday, Oct. 12 

12:10 and 1:20 p.m.  

Crystal Ice House 

Crystal Lake, IL  

Sunday, Oct. 13 

12:40 and 1:40 p.m. 

Darien Sportsplex 

Darien, IL 

Saturday, Oct. 12 

10:00 and 11:00 a.m. 

Robert Crown Community Center 

Evanston, IL 

Sunday, Oct. 13 

12:00 and 1:00 p.m. 

Homewood-Flossmoor Ice Arena 

Flossmoor, IL 

Saturday, Oct. 12 

1:30 and 2:30 p.m.  

Fox Valley Ice Arena 

Geneva, IL 

Sunday, Oct. 13 

12:00 p.m. 

Glencoe DekHockey* 

Glencoe, IL 

Saturday, Oct. 12 

10:00 and 11:00 a.m. 

Jet Hockey Training Arena 

Glenview, IL 

Saturday, Oct. 12 

2:00 and 3:00 p.m. 

Top Shelf Ice Arena 

Gurnee, IL 

Sunday, Oct. 13 

7:40 and 8:40 a.m. 

Carlson Ice Arena 

Loves Park, IL 

Sunday, Oct. 13 

10:00 and 11:00 a.m. 

Nicolas Sportsplex 

Mt. Prospect, IL 

Sunday, Oct. 13 

12:20 and 1:20 p.m. 

All Seasons Ice Arena 

Naperville, IL 

Saturday, Oct. 12  

8:10 and 9:20 a.m. 

Oak Lawn Ice Arena 

Oak Lawn, IL 

Sunday, Oct. 13 

1:30 and 2:30 p.m. 

Arctic Ice Arena 

Orland Park, IL 

Sunday, Oct. 13 

1:00 and 2:10 p.m.  

CanLan Sports Romeoville 

Romeoville, IL 

Saturday, Oct. 12 

2:00 and 3:00 p.m. 

Skatium Ice Arena 

Skokie, IL 

Sunday, Oct. 13 

11:05 a.m. and 12:05 p.m. 

Tinley Park District*  

Tinley Park, IL 

Sunday, Oct. 13 

10:00 and 11:00 a.m. 

Glacier Ice Arena 

Vernon Hills, IL 

Saturday, Oct. 12 

11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. 

CanLan Sports West Dundee 

West Dundee, IL 

Sunday, Oct. 13 

5:00 and 6:00 p.m. 

Centennial Ice Arena 

Wilmette, IL 

Sunday, Oct. 13 

10:40 a.m. 

SURROUNDING STATES

Midwest Ice Arena 

Dyer, IN 

Saturday, Oct. 12 

12:20 and 1:30 p.m. 

The Kube Sports Complex 

Hammond, IN 

Sunday, Oct. 13 

12:15 and 1:15 p.m. 

Kenosha Ice Arena 

Kenosha, WI 

Saturday, Oct. 12 

12:10 and 1:20 p.m. 

Madison Ice Arena 

Madison, WI 

Saturday, Oct. 12 

Garden Ice Arena 

St. Joseph, MI 

Saturday, Oct. 12 

To further celebrate and grow the amateur hockey community in Illinois and the surrounding areas, the Blackhawks will continue to host other initiatives such as their ‘Little Blackhawks’ learn-to-play program, High School Rivalry Series, Illinois State High School Hockey Championships at the United Center in partnership with Amateur Hockey Association of Illinois (AHAI), and more.

The Blackhawks will announce further details for these programs throughout the 2024-25 season, and fans can visit Blackhawks.com/Amateur.

