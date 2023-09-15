RELEASE: Blackhawks Strengthen Commitment to Illinois Amateur Hockey Community

As the Chicago Blackhawks celebrate that hockey season is back, the organization is proud to announce growing efforts to celebrate and advance the amateur hockey community in Illinois; along with new investments, programs and resources to help make a more accessible introduction to the sport. This expanded commitment coincides with the news of the City of Chicago’s recent approval for the expansion of Fifth Third Arena – the Chicago Blackhawks Community Ice Rink, which strives to create a hub for Midwest youth hockey and local community-based programs with the addition of two ice rinks and added event spaces.
“The Chicago Blackhawks have a responsibility to be an active participant in the health and growth of the amateur hockey community,” said Jaime Faulkner, President of Business Operations for the Chicago Blackhawks. “We have spent last year building plans, programs and relationships that allow us to support the full ecosystem of amateur hockey, and we are doubling down our efforts alongside our hockey families, rink partners, leagues and clubs to improve the amateur hockey system and experience in Illinois.
The Blackhawks are excited to launch a number of these programs this year, starting with their own ‘Try Hockey for Free’ event in October and ending the season with hosting league championships.