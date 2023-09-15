RELEASE: Blackhawks Strengthen Commitment to Illinois Amateur Hockey Community

For more information on the High School Rivalry Series, visit Blackhawks.com/HSRivalrySeries.

HIGH SCHOOL CHAMPIONSHIP

In further celebration of high school hockey and in partnership with the Amateur Hockey Association of Illinois (AHAI), the Chicago Blackhawks will host the 2024 Illinois State High School Hockey Championships, at the United Center on Thursday, March 21. This marks the 34th year that AHAI will host the State Championship at the United Center/Chicago Stadium. The 2023 title was won by New Trier Green in the Red Division, Prep in the Combined Division and Barrington in the Girls’ Division. More details on this event will be released in early 2024.

LITTLE BLACKHAWKS PROGRAM

The Chicago Blackhawks are excited to announce another year of the Little Blackhawks Learn to Play program, which includes 6-8 weeks of lessons at a local ice rink and a full set of hockey equipment. Little Blackhawks programs will take place at 13 rinks across the Chicagoland area this fall. The Blackhawks hope to expand this program to the majority of their rink partners in the future.

For more information on the Little Blackhawks program and to register for fall, visit Blackhawks.com/LittleBlackhawks.

TRY HOCKEY FOR FREE EVENTS

The Chicago Blackhawks are proud to announce a ‘Try Hockey for Free’ event designed to help kids overcome the initial barriers to the sport and get them excited to come back for more. In partnership with 15 local ice rinks including Fifth Third Arena, free clinics will take place throughout the Oct. 14 – 15 weekend.

Each participating rink will host two on-ice sessions for those interested in trying the sport of hockey, one for kids six and under and one for those seven and up, and every participant will receive a jersey, t-shirt, hockey stick and a ticket to a Blackhawks game for the upcoming 2023-24 season – all at no cost. Skate rentals will also be provided courtesy of participating rinks; participants will be responsible for bringing their own helmet (e.g., bike helmet, hockey helmet, etc.).

A marquee event will take place at Fifth Third Arena on Saturday, Oct. 14 where participants can ‘Try All Parts of Hockey for Free’ which will include the on-ice session as well as kid-friendly, interactive activities on how to become a coach, referee, team mascot, broadcaster and more ways to be involved in the game.

Advanced registration is strongly encouraged as capacity is limited and very few walk-ups will be accepted. To find your local rink and register, please visit Blackhawks.com/TryHockey.