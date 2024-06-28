RELEASE: Bedard Named to 2023-24 All-Rookie Team

Forward is 14th Chicago player and youngest in franchise history to be named to NHL's All-Rookie Team

GettyImages-2013933838
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The NHL announced on Thursday that forward Connor Bedard was named to the All-Rookie Team for the 2023-24 season. He is the youngest player in franchise history to be named to the All-Rookie Team.

Bedard, 18, paced all NHL rookie skaters with 22 goals and 61 points in 68 games in 2023-24, while also sharing first with 39 assists. He also led all first-year forwards with an average time-on-ice per game of 19:47. Among Blackhawks skaters, Bedard led the team in assists and points, while his 22 goals shared first among all Chicago skaters.

The North Vancouver, B.C. native was named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month three times during
the 2023-24 season (November, December and March), becoming the first NHLer since Connor
McDavid in 2015-16 to earn the honor three times in his rookie campaign. Additionally, he was
awarded the Calder Memorial Trophy, given “to the player selected as the most proficient in his
first year of competition.”

Bedard is the youngest player in franchise history and the 11th youngest in NHL history to earn a
spot on the All-Rookie Team. Additionally, Bedard is the 14th Blackhawks player and first since
Dominik Kubalik (2019-20) to secure All-Rookie Team honors.

He is joined on the All-Rookie Team by Utah forward Logan Cooley, New Jersey Devils
defenseman Luke Hughes, Minnesota Wild forward Marco Rossi and defenseman Brock Faber,
and Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound forward was selected by Chicago with the first overall pick in the 2023
NHL Draft.

