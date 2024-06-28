RELEASE: Bedard Named to 2023-24 All-Rookie Team

The NHL announced on Thursday that forward Connor Bedard was named to the All-Rookie Team for the 2023-24 season. He is the youngest player in franchise history to be named to the All-Rookie Team.

Bedard, 18, paced all NHL rookie skaters with 22 goals and 61 points in 68 games in 2023-24, while also sharing first with 39 assists. He also led all first-year forwards with an average time-on-ice per game of 19:47. Among Blackhawks skaters, Bedard led the team in assists and points, while his 22 goals shared first among all Chicago skaters.