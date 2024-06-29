FEATURE: Blackhawks Go Big in First Round, Again

For General Manager Kyle Davidson and the Blackhawks, the past three first rounds of the NHL Draft have gone as close to script they could hope for.
On Friday night, the team called another three names in the opening round from Sphere in Las Vegas, continuing to stockpile high-end talent as the team continues to rebuild the roster — three names that Davidson and director of amateur scouting Mike Doneghey had high on the team’s draft board.
With the second overall pick, Chicago took what many believe to be the best defenseman in the draft, Artyom Levshunov out of Michigan State — a high-ceiling prospect, in Davidson’s eyes. They then selected Sacha Boisvert at No. 18 overall from of the USHL’s Muskegon Lumberjacks — a gritty, yet offensively skilled forward, what Davidson described as an appealing combination.
But Chicago wasn’t done there, trading back into the first round for the No. 27 overall selection — sending both their second rounders (No. 34 and No. 50) to Carolina in exchange. There, they went with another forward: Marek Vanacker from the OHL’s Brantford Bulldogs, the same team the Blackhawks selected Nick Lardis from a year ago.