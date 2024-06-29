FEATURE: Blackhawks Go Big in First Round, Again

All night, Davidson was working the phones, trying to find the right place to squeeze back into the first round for one final pick. Chicago held the second pick in the second round, but as the picks in the mid-to-late 20s rolled by, he knew he’d regret not finding the right move if Vanacker went off the board before Chicago’s next pick on Saturday morning.

“We liked him enough where it was necessary to do that,” he said of parting with the team’s two second-round selections. “We don't think he would have been there at 34. We just had him high enough on the list, enough value in him as a player, where it was a no-brainer to try and move up, even though it was seven spots.”

The Blackhawks had an extra look at Vanacker over the last two seasons — as they scouted 2023 third-round pick Nick Lardis heading into last summer, and then while following Lardis’ development over the last year.

“He really got opportunity when Nick Lardis got hurt (earlier this season), and he kind of filled the Nick's role,” Doneghey explained. “He can score -- 38 goals. From the top of the circles down along the boards and net front, he's the first guy in, he controls the play, controls the puck, ultra competitive and he can score.”

“I think you watch his game and he just plays so hard,” Davidson added, noting that the first time he saw Vanacker play, he had traveled to check up on Lardis right as he got injured. “He gets his nose into every battle. He's not afraid of scores greasy goals. And I believe this game is extremely translatable to the pro level, I think he could play that way at any level, and have an impact.”

Vanacker is coming off an injury of his own, undergoing surgery nearly a month ago to repair an injury suffered back in November — one he played through all season without missing a game. But hearing his name called late on Friday night is something he’ll never forget.

“Honestly kind of speechless,” he said. “Just an amazing feeling, something I've worked towards my whole life. To have this happen on this night is super surreal.”