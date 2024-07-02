RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2024-25 Season Schedule

Full 82-game slate begins Oct. 8 in Salt Lake City, home opener set for Oct. 17 vs. San Jose

24-25-schedule-16x9-Header
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

In conjunction with the National Hockey League, the Chicago Blackhawks today announced the team's 2024-25 preseason and regular-season schedules, presented by Circa Sports. Highlights of the schedule include 21 weekend home games and seven afternoon home games.

The Blackhawks are set to open the regular season on Tuesday, Oct. 8 as the team travels to Salt Lake City, UT where Chicago will take on the Utah Hockey Club in the team’s first game in NHL history. Chicago will open the home portion of its schedule on Thursday, Oct. 17 at the United Center against the San Jose Sharks, who selected forward Macklin Celebrini with the first overall selection in the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft™.

Highlights of the schedule include:

  • Weekend Games: The United Center will host 21 weekend games Friday through Sunday this season, including six on Friday, five on Saturday and 10 on Sunday.
  • Family Friendly: The Blackhawks currently have seven matinee games on their home schedule. All afternoon games are set to take place on a Saturday or Sunday and have start times between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The seven matinee home games match last season’s total and are the most since the Blackhawks had eight such games during the 2003-04 season.
  • 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic: The Blackhawks will host the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 31 at 4 p.m. CT at Wrigley Field in the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic™, returning to the iconic home of the Chicago Cubs for the first time since the 2009 NHL Winter Classic. For tickets and information, please visit Blackhawks.com/WinterClassic.
  • Home & Away: The Blackhawks have two, five-game home stands during the 2024-25 season between Dec. 29 – Jan. 8 (including the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic™) and March 23 – April 2. The club also has a season-long five-game road trip to the west coast between Oct. 26 – Nov. 3.
  • Central Division Matchups: Chicago will play four games each against Colorado, Dallas, Minnesota, Nashville, and Utah (two home/two away), while playing three games each against St. Louis (one home/two away) and Winnipeg (two home/one away).

Fans are able to score their tickets now through Blackhawks Memberships. Very limited Full and Half season plans remain for the upcoming season, however fans can also get the benefits of Blackhawks Membership for as low as 5-game ticket plans through the program’s Base level – which includes Quarter and Mini Plans, as well as all Pick ‘Em products that give fans the option to choose their own game slate. These partial plan options are expected to go on sale later in July; fans are encouraged to place their deposit now, as game slate selection and seating priority will be determined by when the deposit was received. For more information, please visit Blackhawks.com/Memberships.

Single-game tickets are anticipated to go on sale in early September, and the full promotional schedule will be announced at a later date. Fans can also sign up for to be the first to receive ticket sales alerts here.

The 2024-25 preseason slate has the Blackhawks playing Detroit, St. Louis and Minnesota in six total games beginning at home on Sep. 25 against the Red Wings. The preseason slate is below, with details for a neutral site game against St. Louis on Oct. 5 to be announced at a later date.

2024-25 Blackhawks Preseason Games (all times Central)

  • Wednesday, September 25, 2024 – Detroit @ Chicago – 7:00 pm
  • Friday, September 27, 2024 – Chicago @ Detroit – 6:00 pm
  • Saturday, September 28, 2024 – Chicago @ St. Louis – 7:00 pm 
  • Tuesday, October 1, 2024 – Chicago @ Minnesota – 7:00 pm 
  • Friday, October 4, 2024 – Minnesota @ Chicago – 7:30 pm
  • Saturday, October 5, 2024 – St. Louis @ Chicago TBA

Chicago Sports Network (CHSN), will debut during the 2024-25 season as the official local television broadcasting partner of the Blackhawks and will be the exclusive carrier of all local game broadcasts. All 82 Blackhawks games can also be heard on Chicago's WGN Radio 720. The complete broadcast schedule, including national games on ESPN and TNT, will also be announced at a later date.

