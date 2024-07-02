RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2024-25 Season Schedule

Fans are able to score their tickets now through Blackhawks Memberships. Very limited Full and Half season plans remain for the upcoming season, however fans can also get the benefits of Blackhawks Membership for as low as 5-game ticket plans through the program’s Base level – which includes Quarter and Mini Plans, as well as all Pick ‘Em products that give fans the option to choose their own game slate. These partial plan options are expected to go on sale later in July; fans are encouraged to place their deposit now, as game slate selection and seating priority will be determined by when the deposit was received. For more information, please visit Blackhawks.com/Memberships.

Single-game tickets are anticipated to go on sale in early September, and the full promotional schedule will be announced at a later date. Fans can also sign up for to be the first to receive ticket sales alerts here.

The 2024-25 preseason slate has the Blackhawks playing Detroit, St. Louis and Minnesota in six total games beginning at home on Sep. 25 against the Red Wings. The preseason slate is below, with details for a neutral site game against St. Louis on Oct. 5 to be announced at a later date.

2024-25 Blackhawks Preseason Games (all times Central)

Wednesday, September 25, 2024 – Detroit @ Chicago – 7:00 pm

Friday, September 27, 2024 – Chicago @ Detroit – 6:00 pm

Saturday, September 28, 2024 – Chicago @ St. Louis – 7:00 pm

Tuesday, October 1, 2024 – Chicago @ Minnesota – 7:00 pm

Friday, October 4, 2024 – Minnesota @ Chicago – 7:30 pm

Saturday, October 5, 2024 – St. Louis @ Chicago – TBA

Chicago Sports Network (CHSN), will debut during the 2024-25 season as the official local television broadcasting partner of the Blackhawks and will be the exclusive carrier of all local game broadcasts. All 82 Blackhawks games can also be heard on Chicago's WGN Radio 720. The complete broadcast schedule, including national games on ESPN and TNT, will also be announced at a later date.