DRAFT: What the Experts Say About Day 2 Selections

The Blackhawks wrapped up their 2024 NHL Draft with five selections on day two in Las Vegas.
Take a look at what some of the draft experts have to say about Chicago's final five selections:
Learn more about Chicago's five picks on the second day of the 2024 NHL Draft
The Blackhawks wrapped up their 2024 NHL Draft with five selections on day two in Las Vegas.
Take a look at what some of the draft experts have to say about Chicago's final five selections:
Your home for everything leading up to the 2024 NHL Draft, featuring the latest news, videos and information all in one place!
“Mustard had a great season in Waterloo after coming up from U16 hockey in New Jersey the prior season. He's one of the best skaters in the draft. Mustard is a burner. Not a Sunday barbeque burner, but one who will get by NHL defensemen consistently. He attacks constantly with his skating and skill and creates a lot of offense off the rush. He's skilled but I appreciate how he doesn't try to hot dog too much with the puck. Mustard has a good wrist shot, and relishes the opportunity to use it. He plays a strong north/south game.” - *Corey Pronman, The Athletic*
“Despite his lack of high-level experience, he transitioned rapidly to the USHL and cemented his status as a top prospect with a stellar All-American Prospects Game showing. Mustard does everything at full speed. A quick burst of crossovers is often all he needs to burst by opponents, usually set up with a fake in the opposite direction and a powerful weight shift. After he beats the defence, he rolls on his outside side, curls the puck around a stick, and fires a powerful wrister. When he’s not rushing the puck, Mustard’s hunting in the offensive zone for open space.” - *EliteProspects.com*
“If Spellacy isn’t the fastest player in the draft, he’s certainly not far behind. It only takes a couple of strides or a crossover burst for Spellacy to separate from defenders. Many of his rushes are dynamic, pressing the dot lane to get defenders moving in the wrong direction before he finds another gear to drive the net. The effort matches the speed. Spellacy easily catches opponents, even from massive disadvantages, to steal pucks off their sticks. He’s a proactive down-low defender, bolstered by his constant desire to make contact. The rest of Spellacy’s game is still developing. He’s a raw player, especially in his decision-making and reads.” - *EliteProspects.com*
“After two seasons with St. Andrews College, the 6-foot-2 winger leapt to the BCHL, playing a starring role with the West Kelowna Warriors. Combining near-perfect forward stride mechanics, fluid edge work, and ridiculous explosiveness, Jack Pridham might as well have been a speedboat in a river full of canoes this season. On-puck, Pridham ramps up proactively, pushes defenders on their heels, blends delay elements opening up lanes to attack inside, and executed quick, but simple tap-by handles to slip pressure off the entry. Less dynamic and more functional, Pridham even ultizes changes of pace to disrupt defender’s gaps. On top of this, Pridham is a constant mover, quickly supporting battles, working quick-strike offence. Despite being a bit light, he doesn’t shy away from contact, crashing end-boards, operating in highly contested areas of the ice in an attempt to recover pucks.” - *EliteProspects.com*
“Svensson's skating and awareness of space are his two strongest attributes. He's most effective when reading gaps and exploiting them, whether that's by making a quick pass to a moving teammate or driving the net around a passive defender.” - *EliteProspects.com*
“Minutes and production were limited for Ty Henry, but the potential is high. The 6-foot-4 defenceman brings NHL-calibre skating and a clear dimension: Defence. On retrievals, Henry wins body positioning early, then sinks into a deep, explosive punch turn for the escape. He’s a quick, fluid mover who easily closes the distance on opponents, especially laterally. His physicality shines along the boards, where he matches footwork, closes the distance, and battles to get inside the hands. When all else fails, his mobility and reach allow him to recover and disrupt.” - *EliteProspects.com*