DRAFT: What the Experts Say About Day 2 Selections

JOHN MUSTARD (NO. 67 OVERALL)

“Mustard had a great season in Waterloo after coming up from U16 hockey in New Jersey the prior season. He's one of the best skaters in the draft. Mustard is a burner. Not a Sunday barbeque burner, but one who will get by NHL defensemen consistently. He attacks constantly with his skating and skill and creates a lot of offense off the rush. He's skilled but I appreciate how he doesn't try to hot dog too much with the puck. Mustard has a good wrist shot, and relishes the opportunity to use it. He plays a strong north/south game.” - *Corey Pronman, The Athletic*

“Despite his lack of high-level experience, he transitioned rapidly to the USHL and cemented his status as a top prospect with a stellar All-American Prospects Game showing. Mustard does everything at full speed. A quick burst of crossovers is often all he needs to burst by opponents, usually set up with a fake in the opposite direction and a powerful weight shift. After he beats the defence, he rolls on his outside side, curls the puck around a stick, and fires a powerful wrister. When he’s not rushing the puck, Mustard’s hunting in the offensive zone for open space.” - *EliteProspects.com*