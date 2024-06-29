DRAFT: What the Experts Say About Marek Vanacker

Want to get to know Chicago’s No. 27 overall pick Marek Vanacker?

Look no further than what draft experts have to say about the Brantford Bulldogs forward:

“Vanacker (6-0, 178) is a 200-foot left-handed shot who is a strong skater and can dig in on the forecheck or backcheck. He had 82 points (36 goals, 46 assists), 22 power-play points (four goals, 18 assists) and five short-handed goals in 68 regular-season games, and had seven points (three goals, four assists) in six OHL playoff games. He did it while playing with a torn labrum in his left shoulder, an injury sustained in November. He had surgery in June and is expected to need 4-6 months to recover.” - *Mike Morreale, NHL.com*