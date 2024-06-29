DRAFT: What the Experts Say About Marek Vanacker

“Vanacker had a strong second OHL season scoring at over a point/game clip for Brantford but he wasn't great with Canada in the spring. He's a strong skating winger with very good hands. He can beat defenders often off the rush and creates a lot of controlled entries. Vanacker isn't going to run players over, but he's a decent-sized forward who works hard, wins a lot of 50/50 pucks and gets to the net to create offense.” - *Corey Pronman, The Athletic*
“He’s an opportunistic scorer. You don’t necessarily spot him until he’s skating past the defense to catch a breakaway pass and beating the goalie with a perfectly placed in stride shot. Vanacker anticipates changes of possession and gaps in coverage and times his drive into these pockets to get scoring chances. He steals the puck on the backcheck and on the forecheck and instantly turns these plays into odd-man attacks. And he can traverse a neutral zone quickly with powerful forward strides or deceptive, east-west crossovers, and pick the corners of the net off the rush. But it’s really in quick possession plays that his game shines the most.” - *EliteProspects.com*
“If you watched this country-strong player throughout the season, you would’ve seen tremendous work ethic, the ability to drive the net and make plays. He skates well and has a wide frame that will allow him to be an effective forechecker.” - *Sam Cosentino, Sportsnet*