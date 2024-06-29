RELEASE: Blackhawks Make Five Selections on Day 2 of 2024 NHL Draft

Chicago Blackhawks made five selections on Day 2 of the 2024 NHL Draft today at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

John Mustard, F – Third Round (67th overall)

Mustard, 17, suited up in 60 regular-games with the Waterloo Black Hawks (USHL) during the 2023-24 season, notching 56 points (29G, 27A). His 29 goals led all USHL rookies, while his 56 points rank second among all league first years. He led all Waterloo skaters in goals, while ranking second in points among all club skaters. Additionally, Mustard earned USHL Rookie of the Year honors and was named to the USHL All-Rookie Team in 2023-24. He is committed to Providence College for the 2024-25 campaign.

AJ Spellacy, F – Third Round (72nd overall)

Spellacy, 18, set career highs in games played (67), goals (21), assists (17) and points (38) with the Windsor Spitfires (OHL) in 2023-24. His 21 goals ranked fourth among all Windsor skaters, while his 38 points shared fifth on the club. Additionally, Spellacy helped Team USA to a bronze medal at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, recording one assist in five games.