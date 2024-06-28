DRAFT: What the Experts Say About Artyom Levshunov

Learn more about the Michigan State defenseman Chicago selected at No. 2 overall

GettyImages-1948513156
By Carter Baum
Blackhawks.com

Want to get to know Chicago’s No. 2 overall pick Artyom Levshunov?

Look no further than what draft experts have to say about the Michigan State defenseman:

“Levshunov was the best defenseman in the Big Ten this season and a big part of Michigan State being a top team. He is extremely skilled and creative, both as a puck-handler and passer. He has the hands of a top offensive defenseman and looks very comfortable with the puck. He skates well and can play an up-tempo style in how he attacks with his skill. He has the offensive sense to potentially run a PP1 in the NHL and has a good point shot, too.” - *Corey Pronman, The Athletic*

“Has spent most of the season as the top-ranked defenceman. A force on his skates, he moves around effortlessly. Puck and stick skills make him a threat on the rush either initiating or supporting it. Can defend with some nastiness. Has PP1 QB potential.” - *Sam Cosentino, Sportsnet*

“Catch Artyom Levshunov on the right night, and you could just as easily be convinced he’s the best defensive prospect to enter the draft in the last half-decade. When his motor was running high, the Belarusian defenceman looked like a world-beater. This, despite playing a matchup role as a freshman in one of the country’s most difficult conferences. No small feat. Levshunov could kill plays between the blue lines, get big stops in the defensive zone, transition the play up-ice, and finish it with a well-placed wrist shot – sometimes, on the same shift. Better still, he could make it look easy.” - *EliteProspects.com*

“After selecting a franchise-altering center in Connor Bedard with the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NHL Draft, the Blackhawks can focus on finding a game-changer on defense. After Celebrini, Levshunov might be the most NHL-ready player in this year's draft with the size (6-2, 205) and skill set that helped him have 35 points (nine goals, 26 assists) in 38 games as an 18-year-old college freshman.” - *Adam Kimelman, NHL.com*

“The Belarus-born right-handed shot was the third-youngest player in men's college hockey. He was second among NCAA freshman defensemen and tied for 10th among all defensemen in scoring. The Blackhawks need a future pillar on defense, and Levshunov fits that bill.” - *Mike Morreale, NHL.com*

