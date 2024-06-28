DRAFT: What the Experts Say About Artyom Levshunov

Want to get to know Chicago’s No. 2 overall pick Artyom Levshunov?

Look no further than what draft experts have to say about the Michigan State defenseman:

“Levshunov was the best defenseman in the Big Ten this season and a big part of Michigan State being a top team. He is extremely skilled and creative, both as a puck-handler and passer. He has the hands of a top offensive defenseman and looks very comfortable with the puck. He skates well and can play an up-tempo style in how he attacks with his skill. He has the offensive sense to potentially run a PP1 in the NHL and has a good point shot, too.” - *Corey Pronman, The Athletic*

“Has spent most of the season as the top-ranked defenceman. A force on his skates, he moves around effortlessly. Puck and stick skills make him a threat on the rush either initiating or supporting it. Can defend with some nastiness. Has PP1 QB potential.” - *Sam Cosentino, Sportsnet*