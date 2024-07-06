RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Artyom Levshunov to Entry-Level Deal

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Artyom Levshunov on a three-year, entry-level contract that runs through the 2026-27 season ($975,000 salary cap hit). The Blackhawks selected Levshunov with the second overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.
"Signing Artyom gives us the opportunity to continue his development in house and take the next step into professional hockey,” said General Manager Kyle Davidson. “He’s a strong two-way defenseman that has all the tools to be a high-end player in the NHL and we’re excited to continue his growth at the pro level."