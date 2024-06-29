DRAFT: What the Experts Say About Sacha Boisvert

Learn more about the Muskegon Lumberjacks forward Chicago selected at No. 18 overall

GettyImages-1937678096
By Carter Baum
Blackhawks.com

Want to get to know Chicago’s No. 18 overall pick Sacha Boisvert?

Look no further than what draft experts have to say about the Muskegon Lumberjacks forward:

“This player is tougher than rawhide. His frame is such that there’s plenty of room for growth, but he’s already wiry strong. Boisvert is a great skater who shoots the puck a ton. At his best, he can impact a game in a variety of ways. He projects as a skilled power forward and can play both centre and wing.” - *Sam Cosentino, Sportsnet*

“Big, strong, and ultra-competitive, Boisvert was born in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, and is expected to further his development at the University of North Dakota next season, where he would become the first Quebec-born player with the program. He takes pride in his two-way game and success on face-offs and was fifth in the USHL with 36 goals in 61 games.” - *Mike Morreale, NHL.com*

“Scouts like the way the 18-year-old improved his skating as the season went on, further improving his 200-foot game. With Bedard, Oliver Moore (2023, No. 19) and Frank Nazar (2022, No. 13) the Blackhawks have stockpiled high-skill centers; Boisvert (6-2, 183) brings a bit more size and a 200-foot game to go along with the skill that saw him total 68 points (36 goals, 32 assists) in 61 games this season.” - *Adam Kimelman, NHL.com*

“Boisvert has been a highly productive USHL player over the last two seasons. He has a lot of appealing tools for the NHL. He's a 6-2 center who can skate and has legit offensive abilities. He is very skilled and instinctive with the puck. He's able to beat defenders with pace as well. Boisvert has an excellent shot and is a threat to score from the faceoff dots.” - *Corey Pronman, The Athletic*

