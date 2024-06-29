DRAFT: What the Experts Say About Sacha Boisvert

Want to get to know Chicago’s No. 18 overall pick Sacha Boisvert?

Look no further than what draft experts have to say about the Muskegon Lumberjacks forward:

“This player is tougher than rawhide. His frame is such that there’s plenty of room for growth, but he’s already wiry strong. Boisvert is a great skater who shoots the puck a ton. At his best, he can impact a game in a variety of ways. He projects as a skilled power forward and can play both centre and wing.” - *Sam Cosentino, Sportsnet*

“Big, strong, and ultra-competitive, Boisvert was born in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, and is expected to further his development at the University of North Dakota next season, where he would become the first Quebec-born player with the program. He takes pride in his two-way game and success on face-offs and was fifth in the USHL with 36 goals in 61 games.” - *Mike Morreale, NHL.com*