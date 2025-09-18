RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Wyatt Kaiser to Two-Year Contract

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Wyatt Kaiser on a two-year contract that runs through the 2026-27 season ($1,700,000 salary cap hit).

Kaiser, 23, set career highs in goals (4), points (8), games played (57), blocked shots (93) and hits (54) with the Blackhawks during the 2024-25 campaign. The defenseman ranked third on the club with 93 blocked shots and sixth among team blueliners with 54 hits. He scored his first career NHL goal on January 5 against the New York Rangers. Additionally, Kaiser recorded three assists in 17 American Hockey League games with the Rockford IceHogs last season.