RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Wyatt Kaiser to Two-Year Contract

Defenseman inks $1.7 million two-year deal with Chicago

By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Wyatt Kaiser on a two-year contract that runs through the 2026-27 season ($1,700,000 salary cap hit).

Kaiser, 23, set career highs in goals (4), points (8), games played (57), blocked shots (93) and hits (54) with the Blackhawks during the 2024-25 campaign. The defenseman ranked third on the club with 93 blocked shots and sixth among team blueliners with 54 hits. He scored his first career NHL goal on January 5 against the New York Rangers. Additionally, Kaiser recorded three assists in 17 American Hockey League games with the Rockford IceHogs last season.

The 6-foot, 173-pound defenseman has appeared in 98 career regular-season games with the Blackhawks from 2023-25, totaling 18 points (4G, 14A). Kaiser has also suited up in 54 career AHL games with Rockford in that span, notching 21 points (4G, 17A). He has also notched two assists in four career Calder Cup Playoff games with the IceHogs.

Internationally, Kaiser tallied three points (2G, 1A) in five games with Team USA at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. He led all club defensemen in goals and ranked second with three points.

The native of Andover, Minn., was originally selected by Chicago in the third round (81st overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Wyatt Kaiser gets one back to cut the deficit against Rangers

