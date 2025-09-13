RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Spencer Knight to Three-Year Contract Extension

Goaltender and 13th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft inks $5.83 million long-term deal with Chicago

Spencer-Knight-Extended16x9
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has agreed to terms with goaltender Spencer Knight on a three-year contract extension that runs through the 2029-30 season ($5.83 million salary cap hit).

“After joining the team in March, Spencer quickly cemented himself as a crucial piece of our future,” said Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson. “A talented, young goaltender, he brings athleticism, sound positioning and a calm demeanor to his game, and we’re excited to watch Spencer continue to flourish in Chicago over the next four seasons.”

Knight, 24, split the 2024-25 season between Chicago and the Florida Panthers, compiling a 17-16-3 record, a .902 save percentage, a 2.72 goals-against average and two shutouts. He also established a new NHL career high with 38 appearances in 2024-25. Knight was acquired by Chicago along with a conditional first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the Florida Panthers on March 1, 2025, in exchange for defenseman Seth Jones and a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. He made his Blackhawks debut on March 3 against Los Angeles, stopping 41 of 42 shots (.976 SV%) for his first career victory in a Blackhawks sweater.

The 6-foot-3, 191-pound goaltender has played in 95 career NHL games with both Chicago and Florida, posting a 49-33-9 record with a 2.83 GAA, .904 SV% and five shutouts. He also spent three seasons with the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League, recording a 33-19-5 record in 58 contests with a 2.50 GAA, a .905 SV% and eight shutouts. Prior to his professional career, he spent two seasons with Boston College (NCAA), where he went 39-12-3 in 54 contests with a 2.05 GAA, a .931 SV% and eight shutouts. In his second season with Boston College during the 2020-21 campaign, Knight was named the NCAA Hockey East Player of the Year, Hockey East Goaltender of the Year and was a Top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award.

The Darien, Conn. native helped the U.S. to a gold medal at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, boasting a 5-1-0 record, a 1.63 GAA, a .940 SV% and three shutouts. His three shutouts were tied for first in the tournament, while his .940 save percentage ranked second. Knight also won silver with Team USA at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship and the 2018 IIHF World U18 Championship, and bronze at the 2019 IIHF World U18 Championship.

Knight was originally selected by the Florida Panthers in the first round (13th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

Kyle Davidson manages his heart condition while shaping the Blackhawks' future with bold moves

News Feed

RELEASE: Celebrate 100 Years with the Chance to Win Blackhawks Season Tickets

RELEASE: 2025 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase Schedule and Roster

RELEASE: Steve Larmer and Duncan Keith Elected to Blackhawks Hall of Fame

FEATURE: Why Nazar Can’t Imagine Playing Anywhere but Chicago

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2025-26 National TV Schedule

RELEASE: Blackhawks Single-Game Tickets Go On Sale Friday, September 5

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Frank Nazar to Seven-Year Contract Extension

RELEASE: Blackhawks Reveal Centennial Promotions and Theme Nights

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Söderblom to Two-Year Contract

FEATURE: Inside Blackhawks Development Camp

RELEASE: Blackhawks Re-Sign Crevier to Two-Year Deal

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Stanislav Berezhnoy to Two-Year Contract

RELEASE: Blackhawks 2025-26 Season Schedule Announced

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Anton Frondell to Three-Year, Entry-level Contract

RELEASE: 2025-26 Blackhawks Preseason Schedule Announced

FEATURE: Nestrasil Focused on Long-Term Growth and Development

FEATURE: Frondell Feeling Right at Home with the Blackhawks

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Dominic Toninato to Two-Year, Two-Way Contract