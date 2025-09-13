RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Spencer Knight to Three-Year Contract Extension

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has agreed to terms with goaltender Spencer Knight on a three-year contract extension that runs through the 2029-30 season ($5.83 million salary cap hit).

“After joining the team in March, Spencer quickly cemented himself as a crucial piece of our future,” said Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson. “A talented, young goaltender, he brings athleticism, sound positioning and a calm demeanor to his game, and we’re excited to watch Spencer continue to flourish in Chicago over the next four seasons.”

Knight, 24, split the 2024-25 season between Chicago and the Florida Panthers, compiling a 17-16-3 record, a .902 save percentage, a 2.72 goals-against average and two shutouts. He also established a new NHL career high with 38 appearances in 2024-25. Knight was acquired by Chicago along with a conditional first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the Florida Panthers on March 1, 2025, in exchange for defenseman Seth Jones and a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. He made his Blackhawks debut on March 3 against Los Angeles, stopping 41 of 42 shots (.976 SV%) for his first career victory in a Blackhawks sweater.