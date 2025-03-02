RELEASE: Blackhawks Trade Seth Jones to Panthers

Knight, 23, has posted a 12-8-1 record in 23 games with the Panthers during the 2024-25 campaign, recording a 2.40 goals-against average, a .907 save percentage and two shutouts. His 2.40 goals-against average ranks seventh among all league netminders that have played in 20 or more games this season. Since Jan. 3, Knight has gone 6-2-0 with a 1.66 goals-against average, .937 save percentage and one shutout. His goals-against average and save percentage both rank fifth in the NHL in that span.

The 6-foot-3, 191-pound goaltender owns a 44-25-7 record and five shutouts in 80 career games, all with Florida. His five career shutouts since his debut in 2020-21 are tied for first among all NHL goaltenders that have played in 80 games or less. He set a career best with 19 wins during the 2021-22 season, going 19-9-3 with two shutouts in 27 games. In addition, Knight has played in 58 career games with the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League, compiling a 33-19-5 record with a 2.50 goals-against average, a .905 save percentage with eight shutouts.

Knight was originally drafted by the Florida Panthers in the first round (13th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft. Prior to being drafted, he spent two seasons with Boston College (NCAA), where he went 39-12-3 in 54 contests with a 2.05 goals-against average, a .931 save percentage and eight shutouts. In his second season with Boston College during the 2020-21 campaign, Knight was named the NCAA Hockey East Player of the Year, Hockey East Goaltender of the Year and was a Top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award.

The Darien, Conn. native helped the U.S. to a gold medal during the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championships, boasting a 5-1-0 record, a 1.63 goals-against average, a .940 save percentage and three shutouts. His three shutouts tied the tournament best while his .940 save percentage ranked second. Knight has also won silver with Team USA in the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championships, 2018 IIHF World U18 Championship and bronze in the 2019 IIHF World U18 Championship.

Jones, 30, has recorded 27 points (7G, 20A) in 42 games with the Blackhawks this season. His seven goals and 27 points each led all team defensemen, while his 20 assists share first. Jones’ five power play goals share second among all NHL blueliners.

Acquired by the Blackhawks on July 23, 2021, Jones appeared in 259 regular-season games with Chicago from 2021-25, compiling 146 points (32G, 114A). During the 2022-23 season, Jones led all club skaters in goals (12), assists (25) and points (37), and represented the Blackhawks at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game.