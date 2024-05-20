RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Seney to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has agreed to terms with forward Brett Seney (SEE-nee) on a one-year, two-way contract that runs through the 2024-25 season ($775,000 salary cap hit).

Seney, 28, skated in four games with the Blackhawks during the 2023-24 season. He led the Rockford IceHogs (AHL) in goals (23), assists (40) and points (63) in 68 games, tying his career best in goals and setting a new career high in points. Seney also skated in four postseason contests with the IceHogs, posting one assist.

The 5-foot-9, 167-pound forward has registered 14 points (6G, 8A) in 66 career NHL games with the Blackhawks (2022-24), Toronto Maple Leafs (2021-22) and New Jersey Devils (2018-20). He’s also compiled 257 points (93G, 164A) in 318 career AHL games.

The native of London, Ontario was originally drafted by New Jersey in the sixth round (157th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.