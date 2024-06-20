RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Cole Guttman to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

Chicago inks forward Cole Guttman through next season with $775,000 cap hit deal

ColeGuttman-Extension-16x9
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has agreed to terms with forward Cole Guttman on a one-year, two-way contract that runs through the 2024-25 season ($775,000 salary cap hit).

Guttman, 25, registered eight points (4G, 4A) in 27 games with the Blackhawks during the 2023-24 campaign. He also added 40 points (16G, 24A) in 39 contests with the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League, setting career bests in assists and points.

The 5-foot-9, 167-pound forward has totaled 14 points (8G, 6A) in 41 career NHL games with Chicago and has posted 70 points (32G, 38A) in 78 career AHL games with Rockford.

The native of Northridge, California was originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the sixth round (180th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.

