RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Kaiser from IceHogs

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Wyatt Kaiser from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League and assigned defenseman Kevin Korchinski to Rockford.

Kaiser, 22, has appeared in 28 games with the Blackhawks during the 2024-25 campaign, tallying one assist. He ranks third on the team with 54 blocked shots, ranks fourth among team defensemen with 32 shots on goal and has logged 33 hits, establishing new career highs in each category. Additionally, Kaiser has posted one assist in four AHL games with the IceHogs this season.

The Chicago Blackhawks play the Dallas Stars tonight at the United Center at 7:30 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on ESPN, heard on WGN Radio, and in Spanish on Latino Media Network radio, 1200 WRTO-AM.