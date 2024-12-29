RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Kaiser from IceHogs

Chicago assigns defenseman Kevin Korchinski to Rockford

Team Update_V3
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Wyatt Kaiser from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League and assigned defenseman Kevin Korchinski to Rockford.

Kaiser, 22, has appeared in 28 games with the Blackhawks during the 2024-25 campaign, tallying one assist. He ranks third on the team with 54 blocked shots, ranks fourth among team defensemen with 32 shots on goal and has logged 33 hits, establishing new career highs in each category. Additionally, Kaiser has posted one assist in four AHL games with the IceHogs this season.

The Chicago Blackhawks play the Dallas Stars tonight at the United Center at 7:30 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on ESPN, heard on WGN Radio, and in Spanish on Latino Media Network radio, 1200 WRTO-AM.

Kaiser_action

News Feed

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Clash with Stars at the United Center

RECAP: Blackhawks Unable to Keep Pace with Sabres

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Buffalo Friday Night

RECAP: Blackhawks Fall Short to Wild in Minnesota

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Set to Face Wild

RECAP: Blackhawks Fall to Flames Despite Late-Game Push

RELEASE: Jones Activated Off Injured Reserve

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Flames in Calgary

RELEASE: Kaiser Assigned to Rockford

RECAP: Blackhawks Sink Kraken to Complete Homestand Sweep

RELEASE: Mrazek Activated from Injured Reserve

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Homestand Against Kraken

RECAP: Blackhawks Rally to Top Capitals in Comeback Win

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Capitals Tuesday Night

RECAP: Blackhawks Top Islanders with Last-Minute Goal

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return Home for Matinee Against Islanders

RECAP: Blackhawks Fall to Devils After Late Rally

PREVIEW: Chicago Wraps Up East Coast Trip in New Jersey