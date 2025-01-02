RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Dach from IceHogs

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled forward Colton Dach from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League and assigned forward Joey Anderson to Rockford.

Dach, 21, has suited up in 30 games with Rockford during the 2024-25 campaign, posting a career-high 12 goals. He’s also recorded 13 assists for 25 points. Dach’s 13 helpers share first among all IceHogs skaters, while his 12 goals and 25 points each rank second on the club.

The Chicago Blackhawks play the Montreal Canadiens tomorrow at the United Center at 7:00 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on CHSN, heard on WGN Radio, and in Spanish on Latino Media Network radio, 1200 WRTO-AM.