RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Dach from IceHogs

Chicago assigns forward Joey Anderson to Rockford

Team Update_V3
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled forward Colton Dach from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League and assigned forward Joey Anderson to Rockford.

Dach, 21, has suited up in 30 games with Rockford during the 2024-25 campaign, posting a career-high 12 goals. He’s also recorded 13 assists for 25 points. Dach’s 13 helpers share first among all IceHogs skaters, while his 12 goals and 25 points each rank second on the club.

The Chicago Blackhawks play the Montreal Canadiens tomorrow at the United Center at 7:00 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on CHSN, heard on WGN Radio, and in Spanish on Latino Media Network radio, 1200 WRTO-AM.

Dach_action

News Feed

RECAP: Blackhawks Fall Short in Winter Classic Battle at Wrigley

FEATURE: One Team. One Chicago. Team Chicago.

RELEASE: Smith Activated Off Injured Reserve

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Battle Blues in Discover NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field

RECAP: Blackhawks Defeated by Stars at Home

RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Kaiser from IceHogs

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Clash with Stars at the United Center

RECAP: Blackhawks Unable to Keep Pace with Sabres

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Buffalo Friday Night

RECAP: Blackhawks Fall Short to Wild in Minnesota

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Set to Face Wild

RECAP: Blackhawks Fall to Flames Despite Late-Game Push

RELEASE: Jones Activated Off Injured Reserve

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Flames in Calgary

RELEASE: Kaiser Assigned to Rockford

RECAP: Blackhawks Sink Kraken to Complete Homestand Sweep

RELEASE: Mrazek Activated from Injured Reserve

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Homestand Against Kraken