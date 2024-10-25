RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Commesso from IceHogs

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled goaltender Drew Commesso from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. In addition, the team has assigned defenseman Isaak Phillips to Rockford.

Commesso, 22, has appeared in two games with the IceHogs during the 2024-25 campaign, posting a 1-1-0 record, with a 3.52 goals-against average and a .854 save percentage. In 38 regular-season games in 2023-24, Commesso tallied a 18-16-4 record, with a 2.65 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. He also dressed in three Calder Cup Playoff games with the IceHogs, notching 1-2-0 record, with a 2.57 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage.

The Blackhawks play the Nashville Predators tonight at the United Center at 7:30 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on Hulu/ESPN+ or heard on WGN Radio and in Spanish on Latino Media Network radio, 1200 WRTO-AM.