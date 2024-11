The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has assigned goaltender Drew Commesso to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

The Blackhawks play the Florida Panthers tomorrow at the United Center at 7:30 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on ESPN+/Hulu, heard on WGN Radio, and in Spanish on Latino Media Network radio, 1200 WRTO-AM.