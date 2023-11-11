News Feed

TAKEAWAYS: Bedard, Korchinski Ignite Spark in Win Over Lightning 

BLOG: Kurashev Finding Role Within Blackhawks’ First Line

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Tampa to Face Lightning

BLOG: Blackhawks Moms’ Trip Provides Bonding, New Experiences in Upcoming Road Trip 

PROSPECTS: Misiak Notches First OHL Hat Trick

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall Behind Early in Loss to Devils 

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Devils in Back-to-Back 

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Secure ‘Bounce Back’ Win Against Panthers

RELEASE: Blackhawks Unveil Bronze Seat to Honor Late Chairman

RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Hall from IR

BLOG: Hall Returns to Lineup, Vlasic Aims for Quick Comeback 

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return to Chicago to Face Panthers

BLOG: Hall Hopeful to Return in Matchup Against Panthers

BLOG: Blackhawks Focus on Growing More Consistent in Games

PROSPECTS: Blackhawks Prospects Ranking Among Top Stat Leaders in Teams, Leagues

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Lose Momentum Early in Defeat to Coyotes

BLOG: Blackhawks Match Up Against Young Coyotes Roster in Monday’s Tilt

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Up Two-Game Road Trip in Arizona

RELEASE: Blackhawks Place Tinordi on IR

The team recalled Isaak Phillips from the Rockford IceHogs

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Isaak Phillips from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. Additionally, the team has placed defenseman Jarred Tinordi (oblique) on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 9.

Phillips, 22, made his season debut with the Blackhawks on Oct. 30 at ARI. He has also recorded three points (1G, 2A) in eight games with Rockford this season.

The Blackhawks play the Florida Panthers tomorrow at Amerant Bank Arena at 12:00 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on NBC Sports Chicago and heard on WGN Radio.