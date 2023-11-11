RELEASE: Blackhawks Place Tinordi on IR

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Isaak Phillips from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. Additionally, the team has placed defenseman Jarred Tinordi (oblique) on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 9.

Phillips, 22, made his season debut with the Blackhawks on Oct. 30 at ARI. He has also recorded three points (1G, 2A) in eight games with Rockford this season.

The Blackhawks play the Florida Panthers tomorrow at Amerant Bank Arena at 12:00 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on NBC Sports Chicago and heard on WGN Radio.