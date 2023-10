The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has activated forward Colton Dach from injured non-roster and have assigned him to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

The Blackhawks play the Vegas Golden Knights today at T-Mobile Arena at 3 p.m. PT/5 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on NBC Sports Chicago, streamed live online at NBCSportsChicago.com and heard on WGN Radio.