RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce Broadcast Team and 2023-24 Broadcast Schedule

John Wiedeman will lead the radio team with play-by-play duties on WGN Radio for the 18th season alongside Troy Murray, who returns to the radio booth full-time after being a part of both television and radio broadcasts last season.

NBC Sports Chicago is again the exclusive television home for Blackhawks hockey this season while WGN Radio returns as the radio rightsholder. NBC Sports Chicago will provide surrounding game coverage on Blackhawks Pre/Postgame Live. For the ninth season, the Blackhawks will broadcast game on Latino Media Network radio, 1200 WRTO-AM, with Miguel Esparza and Jorge Moreno calling the action in Spanish. A final broadcast schedule is to be determined and will be announced later.

Broadcaster Bios (in alphabetical order)

Caley Chelios is now in her third season with the Blackhawks broadcast team, covering both television and radio. Previously, she covered the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs for ESPN and spent five seasons with the Tampa Bay lightning where she worked as a radio analyst and contributed to the Lightning’s television broadcasts and streaming platforms. Caley attended Northwestern University on a Lacrosse scholarship where she won a national championship her freshman year. She is the daughter of former Blackhawks defenseman Chris Chelios and received her master’s degree at Northwestern’s Medill College of Journalism.

Troy Murray originally joined the Blackhawks broadcast team in 1998 following a 15-year NHL career that included 12 seasons (1981 – 91, 1992 – 94) with the Blackhawks. Murray will return to the radio booth alongside John Wiedeman for the 2023-24 season. Last year, he rejoined the television booth where he spent five years (1999-2004) as a studio analyst and two seasons (2003-04, 2005-06) as a color commentator with the Blackhawks. Murray has partnered with Wiedeman since the 2006-07 season in the radio booth and the two have called three Stanley Cup Championships along with winning the Illinois Broadcaster Association “Best Radio Play-by-Play” in 2017, 2015, 2014, 2011. As a player, Murray played 915 career NHL games with Chicago, Winnipeg, Ottawa, Pittsburgh and Colorado.

Darren Pang spent the last 14 seasons as the lead color analyst for the St. Louis Blues on Bally Sports Midwest. He also serves as a lead analyst and ice-level reporter on TNT. Before joining TNT, he worked as an ice-level analyst for NBC Sports on their NHL coverage from 2008-13, including covering various NHL Winter Classics. Pang also served as a color commentator for the Arizona Coyotes (2005-09) and was a studio and game analyst for TSN from 2005-14. Pang worked as a top analyst for ESPN and ABC from 1993-2005, has broadcast 97 Stanley Cup Final games on national TV and worked three Winter Olympic Games (1998, 2002, 2010). Pang was the first Olympic ice hockey reporter to get a “between the benches” position with CBS for the 1998 Winter Olympic games in Nagano, Japan. Pang played three NHL seasons as a goaltender with the Blackhawks between 1984-89.

Chris Vosters is in his second season as television play-by-play commentator after joining the Blackhawks broadcast team full-time last season. Vosters previously worked for the Big Ten Network, FOX Sports, ESPN, NBC Sports and Stadium. He called ice hockey for NBC Sports during the 2022 Winter Olympic Games and sled hockey for the 2022 Paralympic Games. He also has Olympic experience with NBC Sports calling action for the 2020 Summer Olympic Games and 2018 Winter Olympic Games. With the Big Ten Network, Vosters handled play-by-play duties for the NCAA Women's Frozen Four in 2019. Chris was recognized by the Sportscasters Talent Agency of America as one of the top 30 Sportscasters Under 30 in 2018. An honors graduate at the University of Wisconsin School of Journalism and Mass Communication, Vosters got his start at the university student radio station, 91.7-FM WSUM.

John Wiedeman enters his 18th season as the radio voice of the team. He has called three Stanley Cup championships with the Blackhawks, received top honors in the Chicago market four times for “Best Play-by-Play” category by the Illinois Broadcasters Association along with Murray and won Illinois Sportscaster of the Year by the IBA. Wiedeman also has NHL broadcasting experience with the New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers, Tampa Bay Lightning and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Please see full Blackhawks broadcast schedule for the 2023-24 preseason and regular season here.