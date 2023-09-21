News Feed

MEDICAL: Three Forwards to Miss Practice on Thursday

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce Broadcast Team and 2023-24 Broadcast Schedule

BLOG: Blackhawks Won't Name Captain for 2023-24 Season 

PROSPECTS: 2023 Blackhawks Prospect Camp Recap

RELEASE: Blackhawks Start 2023 Training Camp Thursday

RECAP: Blackhawks Prospects Fall 7-4 In Final Showcase Game

RECAP: Bedard Records Hat Trick And Commesso Pitches Shutout In 5-0 Win At Prospect Showcase

RELEASE: Blackhawks Strengthen Commitment to Illinois Amateur Hockey Community

BLOG: Bedard Ready to Make First Impression at Prospect Tournament 

BLOG: Prospects to Get Jump-Start on Camp with Showcase

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2023 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase Roster

RELEASE: Blackhawks to Retire Chris Chelios’ No. 7 on Feb. 25

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2023 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase Schedule

FEATURE: Gajan Reflects on Whirlwind Season from World Juniors to Draft

FEATURE: Misiak Finishes Season with Success after Transition to USHL

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2023-24 National TV Schedule

FEATURE: Savoie Finds New Level of Maturity in Recent Success

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2023-24 Promo Schedule

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2023 Training Camp Roster

Roster features 55 players, including 34 forwards, 16 defensemen and five goaltenders

TrainingCamp_Roster_16x9

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced the roster for this year’s training camp that will begin on Thursday, September 21 with a practice at Fifth Third Arena (1801 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago) at 10 a.m. The roster features 55 players, including 34 forwards, 16 defensemen and five goaltenders.

Practices will remain open to the public, however – new this season – fans must claim a free ticket to attend open practices at Fifth Third Arena. Fans can visit Blackhawks.com/Practices to claim up to four tickets for their preferred date (subject to availability), with all tickets distributed for mobile entry via the Blackhawks app or mobile wallet.

Doors to the public will open approximately 30 minutes prior to the scheduled practice start time. Practice schedules are subject to change or cancelation, typically within 12-24 hours of each practice date, which will be communicated to ticketholders via email.

Forwards (34)
No.
Name
15
Anderson, Joey
89
Athanasiou, Andreas
98
Bedard, Connor
24
Bjork, Anders
43
Blackwell, Colin
28
Dach, Colton
16
Dickinson, Jason
8
Donato, Ryan
58
Entwistle, MacKenzie
75
Felcman, Jiri
17
Foligno, Nick
37
Gust, David
70
Guttman, Cole
71
Hall, Taylor
86
Hartman, Mike
78
Hayes, Gavin
52
Johnson, Reese
90
Johnson, Tyler
14
Katchouk, Boris
23
Kurashev, Philipp
76
Lardis, Nick
91
Ludwinski, Paul
73
Luypen, Jalen
53
Marcel, Marcel
68
Misiak, Martin
94
Perry, Corey
64
Pharand, Alex
11
Raddysh, Taylor
27
Reichel, Lukas
36
Rolston, Ryder
28
Saarela, Antti
27
Savoie, Samuel
62
Seney, Brett
92
Teply, Michal
Defensemen (16)
No.
Name
42
Allan, Nolan
46
Crevier, Louis
38
Del Mastro, Ethan
47
Healey, Josh
4
Jones, Seth
44
Kaiser, Wyatt
55
Korchinski, Kevin
85
MacDougall, Ross
56
Maniscalco, Josh
5
Murphy, Connor
57
Perrott, Andrew
41
Phillips, Isaak
48
Roos, Filip
25
Tinordi, Jarred
72
Vlasic, Alex
22
Zaitsev, Nikita 
Goalies (5)
No.
Name
29
Commesso, Drew
34
Mrazek, Petr
40
Soderblom, Arvid
30
Stauber, Jaxson
80
Weeks, Mitchell