RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2023 Training Camp Roster

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced the roster for this year’s training camp that will begin on Thursday, September 21 with a practice at Fifth Third Arena (1801 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago) at 10 a.m. The roster features 55 players, including 34 forwards, 16 defensemen and five goaltenders.

Practices will remain open to the public, however – new this season – fans must claim a free ticket to attend open practices at Fifth Third Arena. Fans can visit Blackhawks.com/Practices to claim up to four tickets for their preferred date (subject to availability), with all tickets distributed for mobile entry via the Blackhawks app or mobile wallet.

Doors to the public will open approximately 30 minutes prior to the scheduled practice start time. Practice schedules are subject to change or cancelation, typically within 12-24 hours of each practice date, which will be communicated to ticketholders via email.