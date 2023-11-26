RELEASE: Blackhawks and Just Dishin' Team Up for Streetwear Collection

The Chicago Blackhawks and Just Dishin, an innovative fashion label synonymous with pushing the boundaries of hockey-inspired style, announced today a new streetwear collection tailored to the next generation of Blackhawks fans. The collaboration features an array of co-branded apparel and accessories, ranging from must-have hoodies, t-shirts and hats to skateboard decks, stickers and a streetwear rug.

“This collection is more than clothing and swag, it's a statement encapsulating the spirit of the next generation of youth hockey players and fans who are elevating the style of the sport and making hockey hype," said Jerry Ferguson, Vice President of Marketing for the Chicago Blackhawks.



The collaboration symbolizes a commitment to growing the game beyond traditional boundaries, with the collection reflecting the passion of both brands to make a lasting impact on the cultural landscape of sports-inspired fashion.



“We’re very grateful for the opportunity to partner with the Chicago Blackhawks,” said Matthew Keeler, Founder of Just Dishin. “A pillar in sports culture with one of the strongest brands in the world, the Blackhawks are uniquely aligned with our mission of building with the next generation and expanding the creativity in our sport. This is a big milestone for our brand, and we’re excited to see the impact this will have within sports-inspired fashion and beyond.”



The limited-edition Just Dishin x Chicago Blackhawks streetwear collection drops just in time for the holiday season on Sunday, November 26 at CBHShop.com.