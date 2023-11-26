RELEASE: Blackhawks and Just Dishin' Team Up for Streetwear Collection

News Feed

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Take On Blues at United Center

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Take On Blues at United Center
TAKEAWAYS: Korchinski Produces Overtime Winner Against Toronto

TAKEAWAYS: Korchinski Produces Overtime Winner Against Toronto
FEATURE: Jimmy Heintzelman Set for 1,500th Career Game 

FEATURE: Jimmy Heintzelman Set for 1,500th Career Game 
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Set for Friday Afternoon Contest with Maple Leafs

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Set for Friday Afternoon Contest with Maple Leafs
RELEASE: Hall to Miss Rest of Season, Athanasiou to IR

RELEASE: Hall to Miss Rest of Season, Athanasiou to IR
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall Flat in Columbus

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall Flat in Columbus
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Take On Blue Jackets in Columbus

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Take On Blue Jackets in Columbus
BLOG: Korchinski Makes Appearance on First Power Play Unit

BLOG: Korchinski Makes Appearance on First Power Play Unit
PROSPECTS: Dach Produced First AHL Hat Trick Over the Weekend 

PROSPECTS: Dach Produced First AHL Hat Trick Over the Weekend 
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Come Up Short to Sabres

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Come Up Short to Sabres
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Sabres for Hockey Fight Cancer Night

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Sabres for Hockey Fight Cancer Night
RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Zaitsev from Non-Roster

RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Zaitsev from Non-Roster
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks’ Offense Taking Step in ‘Right Direction’ with Production Effort

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks’ Offense Taking Step in ‘Right Direction’ with Production Effort
BLOG: Blackhawks Prepare to Set into ‘Game Shape’ with Upcoming Schedule

BLOG: Blackhawks Prepare to Set into ‘Game Shape’ with Upcoming Schedule
RELEASE: Blackhawks to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Nov. 19

RELEASE: Blackhawks to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Nov. 19
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Struggle in Offensive Zone in Defeat to Lightning

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Struggle in Offensive Zone in Defeat to Lightning
BLOG: Blackhawks Continue to Shake Up Power Play Ahead of Matchup Against Lightning 

BLOG: Blackhawks Continue to Shake Up Power Play Ahead of Matchup Against Lightning 
RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Roos from IceHogs

RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Roos from IceHogs

RELEASE: Blackhawks and Just Dishin' Team Up for Streetwear Collection

Designed for the next generation of fans, limited-edition collab aims to bring hype culture to hockey

16x9_DISHIN
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks and Just Dishin, an innovative fashion label synonymous with pushing the boundaries of hockey-inspired style, announced today a new streetwear collection tailored to the next generation of Blackhawks fans. The collaboration features an array of co-branded apparel and accessories, ranging from must-have hoodies, t-shirts and hats to skateboard decks, stickers and a streetwear rug.

“This collection is more than clothing and swag, it's a statement encapsulating the spirit of the next generation of youth hockey players and fans who are elevating the style of the sport and making hockey hype," said Jerry Ferguson, Vice President of Marketing for the Chicago Blackhawks.
 
The collaboration symbolizes a commitment to growing the game beyond traditional boundaries, with the collection reflecting the passion of both brands to make a lasting impact on the cultural landscape of sports-inspired fashion.
 
“We’re very grateful for the opportunity to partner with the Chicago Blackhawks,” said Matthew Keeler, Founder of Just Dishin. “A pillar in sports culture with one of the strongest brands in the world, the Blackhawks are uniquely aligned with our mission of building with the next generation and expanding the creativity in our sport. This is a big milestone for our brand, and we’re excited to see the impact this will have within sports-inspired fashion and beyond.”
 
The limited-edition Just Dishin x Chicago Blackhawks streetwear collection drops just in time for the holiday season on Sunday, November 26 at CBHShop.com. 