RELEASE: Blackhawks Agree to Terms with Nazar on Three-Year Contract

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has agreed to terms with forward Frank Nazar on a three-year, entry-level contract that runs through the 2025-26 season ($950,000 salary cap hit).
Nazar, 20, skated in 41 games with the University of Michigan (Big Ten) during the 2023-24 campaign, posting collegiate career highs in games played (41), goals (17), assists (24) and points (41). He shared second on the team with three game-winning goals. Additionally, Nazar’s 17 goals ranked fourth among all Michigan skaters, while his 24 assists ranked fifth on the club.