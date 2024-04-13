RELEASE: Blackhawks Agree to Terms with Nazar on Three-Year Contract

A native of Detroit, Michigan, Nazar appeared in 54 collegiate games with Michigan from 2022-24, totaling 48 points (19G, 29A). He helped the Wolverines to a Big Ten Championship in 2023 and back-to-back Frozen Four appearances (2023 & 2024) during his time in Ann Arbor.

The 5-foot-10, 181-pound forward captured a gold medal with Team USA at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, recording eight assists in seven games. His eight helpers ranked third among all tournament skaters and second on the team.

Prior to his collegiate career, Nazar skated in 103 games with the U.S. National Team Development Program from 2020-22, notching 128 points (58G, 70A). As a member of the USA Under-18 Team in 2021-22, Nazar registered 70 points (28G, 42A). His 70 points ranked third on the club, while his 28 goals and 42 assists each ranked fourth among all USA skaters.

Additionally, Nazar notched 71 points (35G, 36A) in 55 USHL games during his two seasons with the NTDP. Nazar was originally drafted by the Blackhawks in the first round (13th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.