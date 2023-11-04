News Feed

BLOG: Hall Returns to Lineup, Vlasic Aims for Quick Comeback 
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return to Chicago to Face Panthers
BLOG: Hall Hopeful to Return in Matchup Against Panthers
BLOG: Blackhawks Focus on Growing More Consistent in Games
PROSPECTS: Blackhawks Prospects Ranking Among Top Stat Leaders in Teams, Leagues
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Lose Momentum Early in Defeat to Coyotes
BLOG: Blackhawks Match Up Against Young Coyotes Roster in Monday’s Tilt
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Up Two-Game Road Trip in Arizona
BLOG: Phillips Looks to Show Improvements in Opportunity with Blackhawks
RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Phillips from Rockford
TAKEAWAYS: Kurashev Secures Overtime Winner Against Golden Knights
RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Dach to Rockford 
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Take On Golden Knights
BLOG: Blackhawks Creating New Standards in Thursday’s Practice
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Endured Another ‘Frustrating’ Loss to Bruins
RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Kurashev Off IR
BLOG: Blackhawks Shake Up Lines with Hall Out
RELEASE: Blackhawks Place Hall on IR

RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Hall from IR

Chicago assigned Isaak Phillips to the Rockford IceHogs

By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has activated forward Taylor Hall (left shoulder) from injured reserve. Additionally, the team has assigned defenseman Isaak Phillips to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Hall, 31, has recorded two assists in five games with the Blackhawks during the 2023-24 campaign.

The Blackhawks play the Florida Panthers tonight at the United Center at 7:00 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on NBC Sports Chicago, streamed live online at NBCSportsChicago.com, heard on WGN Radio and in Spanish on Latino Media Network radio, 1200 WRTO-AM.