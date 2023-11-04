RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Hall from IR

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has activated forward Taylor Hall (left shoulder) from injured reserve. Additionally, the team has assigned defenseman Isaak Phillips to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Hall, 31, has recorded two assists in five games with the Blackhawks during the 2023-24 campaign.

The Blackhawks play the Florida Panthers tonight at the United Center at 7:00 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on NBC Sports Chicago, streamed live online at NBCSportsChicago.com, heard on WGN Radio and in Spanish on Latino Media Network radio, 1200 WRTO-AM.