RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Foligno, Nazar Placed on Injured Reserve

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has activated forward Nick Foligno (upper body) from injured reserve and placed forward Frank Nazar (upper body) on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 20.

Foligno, 38, has notched six assists in 15 games with the Blackhawks during the 2025-26 campaign. He shares third on the club with 41 hits and leads the team with a faceoff win percentage of 51.8% (85-for-164) this season. Additionally, the forward recorded two assists on Oct. 28 vs. Ottawa, including his 600th career NHL point.

The Blackhawks play the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight at United Center at 6:00 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on CHSN and heard on WGN Radio.