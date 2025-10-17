PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Canucks in Friday Night Showdown

COMIC CON

Chicago forward Connor Bedard posted three assists on Wednesday in St. Louis and now has six points (2G, 4A) in five games this season. He shares seventh in the NHL and first on the team in points and also shares second on the team in goals and assists. With three assists against the Blues, Bedard recorded the 29th multi-point game of his NHL career to pass Jonathan Toews (28) and tie Bobby Hull for the fifth most by a Blackhawks skater before age 21.