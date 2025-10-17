PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Canucks in Friday Night Showdown

🕒 TIME: 7:30 p.m.
📺 LOCAL TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago hosts Vancouver at the United Center in first of three meetings this season
🕒 TIME: 7:30 p.m.
📺 LOCAL TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Andre Burakovsky is riding a five-game point streak (2G, 5A) against Vancouver and leads all team skaters with 13 assists and 16 points in his career against the Canucks. Goaltender Spencer Knight has posted a 2-0-0 record, a .967 save percentage and a 0.96 goals-against average in two career games against Vancouver. Forward Teuvo Teravainen has 11 points (1G, 10A) over his last 13 game against the Canucks and leads all team skaters with four career goals against Vancouver. Connor Bedard has two assists over two career games against Vancouver at the United Center.
The Blackhawks defeated the St. Louis Blues, 8-3, on Wednesday evening at Enterprise Center and have wins in back-to-back games and points in three of their last four games (2-1-1)
Chicago forward Connor Bedard posted three assists on Wednesday in St. Louis and now has six points (2G, 4A) in five games this season. He shares seventh in the NHL and first on the team in points and also shares second on the team in goals and assists. With three assists against the Blues, Bedard recorded the 29th multi-point game of his NHL career to pass Jonathan Toews (28) and tie Bobby Hull for the fifth most by a Blackhawks skater before age 21.
On Wednesday against the Blues, forward Frank Nazar scored the third game-winning goal of his NHL career and has recorded points (2G, 4A) in four of his five games this season. He shares seventh in the NHL and first on the team in points. Nazar also shares second on the team in both goals and assists.
Blackhawks forward Teuvo Teravainen posted an assist against St. Louis on Wednesday and is riding a three-game assist streak (4A). He now has six points (1G, 5A) in five games this season. Teravainen shares fifth in the NHL in assists and seventh in points ... He also leads the team in assists and shares first in points.
On This Day
Alumni Spotlight
Oct. 17, 1969: The Blackhawks named Pat Stapleton team captain. He would serve as captain for the 1969-70 season and finished his Blackhawks career with 327 points (41G, 286A) in 545 games.
Oct. 17, 1973: Dennis Hull and Cliff Koroll each scored two goals, while Len Frig notched one goal in a Blackhawks 5-0 victory over the Canucks at Chicago Stadium. Tony Esposito recorded a 23-save shutout.