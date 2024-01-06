RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Sanford Off Waivers

Veteran forward has played in 316 career NHL games, 11 this season with Arizona

16x9 CONTRACT B
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has acquired forward Zach Sanford off waivers from the Arizona Coyotes.

Sanford, 29, has skated in 11 games with the Coyotes during the 2023-24 campaign, tallying two assists. On Dec. 11 against Ottawa, Sanford recorded an assist for his 100th career NHL point. He has also posted four points (1G, 3A) in 16 games with the American Hockey League’s Tucson Roadrunners this season.

The 6-foot-4, 206-pound forward has suited up in 316 career regular-season NHL games split between the Washington Capitals (2016-17), St. Louis Blues (2017-21), Ottawa Senators (2021-22), Winnipeg Jets (2022), Nashville Predators (2022-23) and Coyotes (2023-24), totaling 100 points (49G, 51A). As a member of the Blues in 2019-20, Sanford appeared in 58 games and posted career highs in goals (16), assists (14) and points (30).

The native of Salem, MA has also made four trips to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, notching eight points (2G, 6A) in 25 career postseason games. With the Blues during the 2019 playoffs, Sanford tallied four points (1G, 3A) in eight games to help St. Louis to a Stanley Cup Championship.

Sanford was originally selected by the Capitals in the second round (61st overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft.

