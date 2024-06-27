RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Mikheyev, Lafferty and 2027 Second Round Pick from Canucks

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has acquired forwards Ilya Mikheyev and Sam Lafferty, and a 2027 second round pick from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a 2027 fourth round pick. Vancouver will retain 15% of Mikheyev’s salary for the remaining term of the contract.

Mikheyev, 29, recorded 31 points (11G, 20A) in 78 regular-season games with the Canucks in 2023-24. He established new NHL career highs in assists (20) and games played (78) during the 2023-24 campaign. Additionally, Mikheyev skated in a postseason career-high 11 games during the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, recording nine hits and four blocked shots.

The native of Omsk, Russia has earned 131 points (60G, 71A) in 270 career regular-season games with Toronto and Vancouver. Mikheyev has also made four career trips to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, logging four points (2G, 2A) in 30 career postseason games.

The 6-foot-2, 192-pound forward was originally undrafted and signed with Toronto as a free agent on May 6, 2019.

Lafferty, 29, recorded 24 points (13G, 11A) in 79 regular-season contests with Vancouver during the 2023-24 season, setting career bests in goals (13) and points (24), while tying his career high in assists (11). He also skated in 11 postseason contests with the Canucks, logging 27 hits.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound forward has tallied 83 points (36G, 47A) in 289 career regular-season games over five seasons with Pittsburgh, Chicago, Toronto and Vancouver. Lafferty spent parts of two seasons with the Blackhawks from 2021-23, earning 32 points (15G, 17A) in 97 games in a Blackhawks sweater. In addition, he has registered three points (1G, 2A) in 21 career Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The Hollidaysburg, PA native was originally selected by Pittsburgh in the fourth round (113th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft.