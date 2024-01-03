RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Megna Off Waivers

The team also placed Anthony Beauvillier on injured reserve

Jaycob Megna16x9 CONTRACT B
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has acquired defenseman Jaycob Megna off waivers from the Seattle Kraken. Additionally, the team has placed forward Anthony Beauvillier (left wrist) on injured reserve.

Megna, 31, has appeared in two games with the American Hockey League’s Coachella Valley Firebirds this season, posting one goal. During the 2023-24 campaign, Megna posted NHL career-highs in 54 games played and 12 points (1G, 11A) with the San Jose Sharks and Seattle.

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound blueliner has skated in 141 career NHL regular-season games split between the Anaheim Ducks (2016-19), San Jose (2021-23) and Seattle (2023), totaling 25 points (4G, 21A). He’s also accumulated 98 points (18G, 80A) in 370 career regular-season AHL games and has seven points (1G, 6A) in 39 playoff contests.

Prior to his professional career, the Plantation, Florida native registered 22 points (4G, 18A) in 105 NCAA games with the University of Nebraska-Omaha (NCHC) from 2011-14. He also played his minor hockey with the Chicago Mission and Team Illinois.

Megna was originally selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the seventh round (210th overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft.
The Blackhawks play the New York Rangers tomorrow at Madison Square Garden at 6:00 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on NBCSCH or heard on WGN Radio.

News Feed

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Blanked by Predators 

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Blanked by Predators 
BLOG: Blackhawks ‘Must Stick to Structure’ After Others Become Injured

BLOG: Blackhawks ‘Must Stick to Structure’ After Others Become Injured
PROSPECTS: Four Advance to Semifinal Round of World Juniors

PROSPECTS: Four Advance to Semifinal Round of World Juniors
BLOG: Bedard Named Rookie of the Month for December

BLOG: Bedard Named Rookie of the Month for December
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Start New Year in Nashville

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Start New Year in Nashville
RELEASE: Blackhawks Place T. Johnson on IR

RELEASE: Blackhawks Place T. Johnson on IR
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Get ‘Star Struck’ in Back-to-Back Losses

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Get ‘Star Struck’ in Back-to-Back Losses
BLOG: Blackhawks Look to Rebound in Rare Back-to-Back in Dallas

BLOG: Blackhawks Look to Rebound in Rare Back-to-Back in Dallas
PROSPECTS: Three Prospects Record Their First Point Against Team Slovakia

PROSPECTS: Three Prospects Record Their First Point Against Team Slovakia
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Rematch Against Stars in Sunday Night Contest

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Rematch Against Stars in Sunday Night Contest
BLOG: World Juniors Brings Out Fun, Competitive Sides in Blackhawks Locker Room

BLOG: World Juniors Brings Out Fun, Competitive Sides in Blackhawks Locker Room
RELEASE: Blackhawks Place Raddysh on IR, Recall Katchouk

RELEASE: Blackhawks Place Raddysh on IR, Recall Katchouk
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Come Up Short in Overtime Loss to Stars

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Come Up Short in Overtime Loss to Stars
BLOG: Dickinson Finding More Trust this Season in Himself, Linemates

BLOG: Dickinson Finding More Trust this Season in Himself, Linemates
PROSPECTS: Nazar Notches Sixth Assist, Leads Tournament Skaters 

PROSPECTS: Nazar Notches Sixth Assist, Leads Tournament Skaters 
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Start Five-Game Road Trip in Dallas

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Start Five-Game Road Trip in Dallas
PROSPECTS: Gajan Earns 36-Save Shutout in Second Game of World Juniors 

PROSPECTS: Gajan Earns 36-Save Shutout in Second Game of World Juniors 
MEDICAL: Two to Miss Practice on Thursday

MEDICAL: Two to Miss Practice on Thursday