RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Megna Off Waivers

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has acquired defenseman Jaycob Megna off waivers from the Seattle Kraken. Additionally, the team has placed forward Anthony Beauvillier (left wrist) on injured reserve.

Megna, 31, has appeared in two games with the American Hockey League’s Coachella Valley Firebirds this season, posting one goal. During the 2023-24 campaign, Megna posted NHL career-highs in 54 games played and 12 points (1G, 11A) with the San Jose Sharks and Seattle.

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound blueliner has skated in 141 career NHL regular-season games split between the Anaheim Ducks (2016-19), San Jose (2021-23) and Seattle (2023), totaling 25 points (4G, 21A). He’s also accumulated 98 points (18G, 80A) in 370 career regular-season AHL games and has seven points (1G, 6A) in 39 playoff contests.

Prior to his professional career, the Plantation, Florida native registered 22 points (4G, 18A) in 105 NCAA games with the University of Nebraska-Omaha (NCHC) from 2011-14. He also played his minor hockey with the Chicago Mission and Team Illinois.

Megna was originally selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the seventh round (210th overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft.

The Blackhawks play the New York Rangers tomorrow at Madison Square Garden at 6:00 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on NBCSCH or heard on WGN Radio.