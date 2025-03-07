RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Joe Veleno from Red Wings

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has acquired forward Joe Veleno from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for goaltender Petr Mrazek and forward Craig Smith.

Veleno, 25, has recorded 10 points (5G, 5A) in 56 games with Detroit in 2024-25. Veleno ranks third among Detroit forwards and fifth among all team skaters with 93 hits this season, while he shares fourth among team forwards with 32 blocked shots.

The 6-foot-1, 201-pound native of Montreal, Que. has registered 74 points (35G, 39A) in 288 career regular-season NHL games, all with the Red Wings. Veleno recorded NHL career-highs in goals (12), assists (16) and points (28) during the 2023-24 season.

Originally selected by Detroit in the first round (30th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Veleno has made several appearances on the international stage. The forward won the gold medal with Team Canada during the 2023 IIHF World Championship, recording five points (2G, 3A) in five games during the tournament. He also helped Canada win gold at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship after earning six points (1G, 5A) in six tournament games.

Mrazek, 33, has posted a 10-19-2 record in 33 games with the Blackhawks during the 2024-25 campaign, recording a 3.46 goals-against average and a .890 save percentage. He played in his 400th NHL game on Nov. 2 in Los Angeles, making 37 saves and collecting the victory.