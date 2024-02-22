RELEASE: Additional Details Released for Chelios Retirement Night

PREGAME PANEL DISCUSSION & ATRIUM ACTIVATIONS

Panelists just announced! Former teammates Ed Belfour, Jeremy Roenick, Tony Amonte and Gary Suter will join host Pat Foley in the Atrium at approximately 2:15 p.m. on Sunday. Additional fan experiences will include photo opportunities with Chelios artifacts and memorabilia from his playing career, a 90s-style room where fans can play nostalgic hockey video games and more.

ON-ICE CEREMONY

The Blackhawks will formally commemorate Chelios’ career in the on-ice jersey retirement ceremony as the team sends his No. 7 to the United Center rafters. Ticketed fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 3 p.m. before the ceremony starts at 3:10 p.m. and may revisit the Atrium’s activities following its conclusion before the 5 p.m. puck drop. The ceremony will also air live locally on NBC Sports Chicago and on NHL Network outside of Chicago.

CHELIOS COMMEMORATIVE TICKET

Ticketed fans who want to own a piece of Blackhawks history will be able to purchase an exclusive physical ticket after their game ticket has been scanned at the United Center. Part of the Blackhawks Classics program, the commemorative ticket includes AR technology to relive the historic moment forever. Fans can log in to their account and purchase a physical ticket via Blackhawks.com/classics.

GATE GIVEAWAY

The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a miniature replica No. 7 banner, courtesy of United Airlines.