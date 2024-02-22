The Chicago Blackhawks will celebrate and honor Chris Chelios, one of the most decorated defensemen in team and league history, during a special jersey retirement ceremony this Sunday, Feb. 25 against the Detroit Red Wings, presented by United Airlines. Ticketed fans are encouraged to arrive early as pregame celebrations will take place in the United Center Atrium with doors opening at 1 p.m. The on-ice ceremony will begin in arena at 3:10 p.m., and fans are encouraged to be in their seats no later than 3 p.m. Please take note that this is prior to pregame warmups and well in advance of the 5 p.m. puck drop.
RELEASE: Additional Details Released for Chelios Retirement Night
Ceremony to begin at 3:10 p.m. CT on Sunday
PREGAME PANEL DISCUSSION & ATRIUM ACTIVATIONS
Panelists just announced! Former teammates Ed Belfour, Jeremy Roenick, Tony Amonte and Gary Suter will join host Pat Foley in the Atrium at approximately 2:15 p.m. on Sunday. Additional fan experiences will include photo opportunities with Chelios artifacts and memorabilia from his playing career, a 90s-style room where fans can play nostalgic hockey video games and more.
ON-ICE CEREMONY
The Blackhawks will formally commemorate Chelios’ career in the on-ice jersey retirement ceremony as the team sends his No. 7 to the United Center rafters. Ticketed fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 3 p.m. before the ceremony starts at 3:10 p.m. and may revisit the Atrium’s activities following its conclusion before the 5 p.m. puck drop. The ceremony will also air live locally on NBC Sports Chicago and on NHL Network outside of Chicago.
CHELIOS COMMEMORATIVE TICKET
Ticketed fans who want to own a piece of Blackhawks history will be able to purchase an exclusive physical ticket after their game ticket has been scanned at the United Center. Part of the Blackhawks Classics program, the commemorative ticket includes AR technology to relive the historic moment forever. Fans can log in to their account and purchase a physical ticket via Blackhawks.com/classics.
GATE GIVEAWAY
The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a miniature replica No. 7 banner, courtesy of United Airlines.
LONG READ: All Roads Lead Home to Chicago for Chelios
Born and raised in the south suburbs, Chris Chelios always found his way home to Chicago
RETAIL COLLECTIONS
From jerseys, shirts, sweatshirts, hats to posters, pins, pucks and more, Chelios-themed merchandise is available now at the Blackhawks Store on Michigan Avenue and on CBHShop.com and will become available at the Madhouse Team Store in the United Center Atrium on Sunday.
The team will also debut a special collection of retro concert-inspired tees and sweatshirts as a nod to the original surprise announcement of Chelios’ jersey retirement during the Pearl Jam concert at the United Center that took place on Sep. 7, 2023. Multiple designs will be exclusive to the Atrium retail stand for those attending the ceremony in-person.
CHELI’S CHILI POP-UP
The final day of Cheli's Chili pop-up will be this Sunday, which is a nod to Cheli’s Chili, the former sports bar and restaurant owned by Chris Chelios originally located at 1137 W. Madison St. Ticketed fans will be able to purchase chili for $7 as well as beverages and exclusive Cheli’s Chili merchandise in the United Center Atrium.
Limited tickets remain for Chelios’ Jersey Retirement night and following matchup against the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday, February 25.
Sunday, Feb. 25 - 5:00 p.m.
Blackhawks vs. Red Wings
Chris Chelios Jersey Retirement Night, pres. by United Airlines
Gate Giveaway: Replica Chelios Banner